Posted on Dec 14, 2017

QHS students get in the Christmas spirit this week

With Christmas a few days away, the students at Quincy High School are doing their best to see that this season is jolly for all.

The Associated Student Body and the Cheer Squad are teaming up for two activities. One will deliver handwritten Christmas cards to elderly folks at The Cambridge assisted-living facility, and another will collect non-perishable food items for the Quincy Food Bank.

April Murray, adviser for the school’s ASB, said both activities are first-time projects.

“We are really excited about the potential for these efforts to give back to the community and do something meaningful,” she said, adding that the projects are part of Winter Spirit Week at the high school, which will also involve other students later on.

“When we deliver the cards to The Cambridge, our choir will attend also,” she said, “and sing carols.”

The first day of the food drive was Monday, and the card-writing started Tuesday and will last until Thursday of this week. The card-making drive has been dubbed “Seniors to Seniors,” with Murray crediting QHS principal Debbie Belew-Nyquist with coming up with the name.

“The kids really got excited, the class of 2018 really took off with the idea,” Murray said.

Students will write holiday wishes on the cards, then deliver the cards in boxes for The Cambridge staff to deliver to its residents. Delivery day is Thursday at 4 p.m.

Moreover, the food drive is open to everyone, not just for students’ contributions, Murray said.

“We are particularly looking for non-perishable items,” she said. “In fact, we have a goal of 2017 to 2018 pieces of canned food. We are using the school year to signify the unity. It’s not a competition – we are all coming together.”

The response from the teenagers has been tremendous, Murray said.

“Sometimes we don’t really know how a great idea will be received,” she said, “But I’m just beyond proud with the response. Kids have jumped right in, divvied up the word, appointed leaders in each area. So far, all the positive that I can imagine has come from these projects.”

Food items can be dropped off inside the main entrance to the high school until Friday afternoon. When school is out, the students will load it all up and deliver it to the food bank. People may also donate non-food items, like diapers and winter clothing.

“We are focusing on food this time of year, but we would not say no to anything,” Murray said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com