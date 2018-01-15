Posted on Jan 15, 2018

QHS teacher earns national certification

Susan Rose, an English teacher at Quincy High School, became the second QHS teacher to earn a certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.

Rose, a graduate of Eastern Washington University and Whitworth University, received the news that she had earned her certification during Christmas break, she said. The news of her certification ended a process she started three years ago.

As a National Board certified teacher, Rose, who also teaches English Language Learning (ELL) and the college-readiness class AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) becomes eligible to teach in most states in the United States, she said, without needing to earn a teaching certificate. In addition, she received a raise of about $10,000 per year.

“It’s really the only way they have come up with for teachers, after they get into the classroom, to promote themselves and improve themselves,” she said. In a lot of other professions, “there’s a process to promote you through, but with teachers there really isn’t.”

The road to National Board certification includes a lot of writing, a lot of reflection on one’s skills as a teacher, and other things like recording oneself teaching a class.

“It’s awful,” Rose said, “having to video yourself and watch yourself teaching.”

In addition, National Board candidates are tested on their teaching skills and their content knowledge, she said. A teacher needs to teach for a few years before he or she becomes eligible to pursue the certification.

“It’s looking at what you are doing and how to improve it,” she said, describing the process. “It’s hard. It’s not like college, when, if you have to write a paper, you do the research and you take notes and you get the grade. It’s very ambiguous. You don’t know who’s scoring you, and you have to wait six months to get your results.”

Rose said she wanted to be the best teacher she could be, and that drove her to pursue her national certification.

“If you aren’t really, truly meeting our kids’ needs, you’re committing an egregious error,” she said. “To me, it’s almost immoral. There’s so much we need to give our students, and I definitely don’t do it all the time, I’m definitely not a perfect teacher. But I wanted to be the best I could be for my kids.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com