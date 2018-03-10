Posted on Mar 10, 2018

Quincy activist earns statewide recognition

Almost 20 years since her journey as an anti-gang violence activist began, Quincy’s Dora Sanchez-Treviño continues to elicit recognition and praise for her dedication to her cause.

Sanchez-Treviño, whose 17-year-old son was killed by a gang member in 1999, and fellow activist Criccy Pelayo, received the Latino Civic Alliance’s Civic Award during the Latino Legislative Day in Olympia on Feb. 5.

Sanchez-Treviño and Pelayo, co-founders of the activist group Stop the Violence in Our Communities of Eastern Washington, received the award “for significant contributions as a community organization in working with law enforcement and communities to reduce violence in Washington State,” the Latino Civic Alliance’s chair Nina Martinez wrote in an email.

The Latino Civic Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit started in 2005 as a political platform in the state’s capital to represent Latinos in the state. The organization began as the Washington State Hispanic/Latino Legislative Organization, and the name was changed in 2007 to its current form.

Gov. Jay Inslee was present at the award ceremony at the state Legislature, as were state senators, representatives, Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, Washington State Supreme Court Justice Steve Gonzalez, consuls from five Latin American countries and about 1,500 people, Martinez said.

Though pleased at receiving the award, Sanchez-Treviño said she was dismayed by the lack of delegations from Quincy and surrounding areas at the event. She praised the presence of people from Wenatchee, Yakima and Tri-Cities.

Furthermore, she praised Pelayo as a “fantastic” partner in the fight against youth violence. Pelayo’s daughter, 13-year-old Anna was found on a Pasco road, shot to death, in 1997.

Pelayo “had my card for four months before she called me,” Sanchez-Treviño said.

In the years since the duo’s activism began, Sanchez-Treviño and Pelayo have spoken to crowds in places like the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, as well as in Nevada and New York, and all around the Northwest.

Sanchez-Treviño’s message of action mixed with compassion has astounded some of her audiences, like corrections officers in New York, who asked her how she could feel compassion toward people who had shot her son.

“My grief has changed me and my family,” she said, adding that at first, her anger at losing her son fueled her energy, but she now believes she was handling things the wrong way.

“I was mad all the time. I was up and down the alleys, yelling at what I assumed were gang members because of the way they looked,” she said. “I would go down the alleys, and I would see them and I would put my high beams on. I was a time bomb out there.”

It wasn’t until her son’s killer, who was on the run for two years until he was arrested in Texas, was sentenced to 63 months in prison for second-degree manslaughter according to news reports, that she realized there had to be another way.

“The judge looked at me and said, ‘I’m sentencing according to what the law allows me to do,’” Treviño said. “ ‘And if you don’t like this, I suggest you get a hold of legislators, not me.’ And that’s exactly what I did.”

Much work remains to create an awareness among people not just across the U.S. but across her son’s hometown, she said. It is exhausting to her to drive around Quincy and other cities and see the tags left by gangs.

“Why is it nobody sees that? Why is it nobody says anything?” she said. “Don’t tell me the owners don’t see it.”

Unfortunately, she said, most people will not do anything, until it hurts their pocket.

“If you try to sell your home, and a smart person will research the area, the crime around the area, they see it’s high-crime, you’re not going to sell your home,” Treviño said.

On the other hand, whatever awareness she has helped create remains strong. Now it’s time for another step, for action.

“Don’t wait for it to happen,” she said. “Let’s get together and take care of it.”

She suggested one step could be reaching out to the youth.

“This is a time we need to go out and talk to the churches, because not all the kids are Catholic, and not all the kids are Mormon,” she said. “You need to bring the pastors and the ministers together, because the parents are the core.”

And, she said, the recipe that worked 19 years ago still works today.

“Call your legislators!” she said. “Let ’em know what you like and don’t like. Very few call them, and we need to let them know what we like and don’t like because if we don’t call, they think everything’s OK.”

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@qvpr.com