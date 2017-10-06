Posted on Oct 6, 2017

Quincy alumni make their mark in college soccer: Part 2

Known for her introverted ways, Quincy alumna Alysha Donovan is letting her game do the talking.

A freshman at Wenatchee Valley College, Donovan is making the transition from star player with the Jacks -she earned All-Conference honors as a senior in a year when the Jacks won one game- to role player with the Lady Knights, at least for now.

Coming off the bench has helped Donovan adjust to the faster pace of the college game, her head coach Anya Belcher said.

“Alysha is learning,” Belcher said. “The game is a lot faster than what she’s used to, the game is more physical.”

Subbing in, as opposed to starting, is a better situation for the freshman, Belcher said.

“You can tell she is a little bit nervous coming in, given the intensity of the game,” she said. Bench time allows her to see the game from another perspective, and understand what’s going on.

To Donovan’s credit, she has already shown flashes of the player she may someday be.

“She has these little moves,” Belcher said. “She’s very calm on the ball for a freshman.”

What the coaching staff needs from Donovan is for her to talk a little bit more.

“We need her to say a couple of words every once in a while,” she said. “I think she’s even more quiet than if she were playing for a mute team. She’s extremely quiet but she has a great attitude.”

The goal for Belcher is to have Donovan talk a little more (“Three words, at least,” she quipped) by the end of the year. Gamewise, she will only improve as she grows as a person.

Donovan is one of two Quincy alumni playing for Belcher at Wenatchee Valley College. Gabby Flores also plays for the Lady Knights, and she’s starting after dealing with some injuries in the summer.

Donovan has managed to remain healthy and one thing that has helped Donovan thrive in her reduced role is that she has played many minutes as a forward for WVC, and that’s the same position she had at Quincy.

She has played as an outside midfielder as well for the Lady Knights. Nevertheless, the experience of playing college soccer has met with Donovan’s expectations.

“I was just excited to play,” Donovan said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com