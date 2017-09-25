Posted on Sep 25, 2017

Quincy alumni make their mark in college soccer

Beset by naysayers and carrying a history of concussions, Gabby Flores is living the dream.

Now in her second year of college soccer, Flores says her post-secondary sports career has been “a blessing.”

Coming from a program that has not tasted much success in the WIAA, Flores said she even had family members who did not believe she could make the jump to college ball.

“It’s always been a dream of mine,” she said, “and being able to live it is great.”

A multifaceted player in high school, she has used that Jack-of-all-trades aspect of her game to good effect, playing a variety of positions for the Lady Knights of Wenatchee Valley College.

“I play where the coach wants me to be,” Flores said, adding that she has played forward, center back and midfielder for WVC. “It’s something I’m very proud of.”

Flores says the college game is much faster than in high school, and that presents a bit of a learning curve for players. Flores, WVC head coach Anya Belcher says, has handled the switch to the college game well.

“She has really stepped up her game to become a better player,” Belcher said. “She’s trying to find herself as a forward.”

Flores says the game is also more physical at the college level.

“In high school, I would play the whole game and I would not wake up feeling like I got run over by a semi truck like I do in college,” she said.

Belcher puts a high premium on attitude, Flores said.

“You can be the best player on the team or having the best game, but if you are not having a good attitude, she will sit you on the bench.”

During most games, Flores wears an unwieldy-looking belt around her head called a skull crate, to reduce the impact of hits to the head and to protect her from concussions. She has suffered at least three concussions in the last four years. She still heads the ball, and doesn’t wear the belt during practice.

“I feel like I have more control and I can hit it harder, since it’s ricocheting off a harder surface than my forehead,” she said.

Opposing players sometimes target the crate, she added, and hit her harder, too.

At the end of her freshman year, Flores hurt her knee, Belcher said, and that required a long summer of rehabilitation. Her fitness level is getting better, but there’s still a way to go. By the end of the year, Belcher added, Flores should be ready to move on and play at the next level.

This is Flores’ last year at WVC. With Eastern Washington and Central Washington universities on her radar, Flores says she has also thought about creating her own path and landing somewhere unknown in which to continue her college career. Then again, her dad does make the trip from Quincy to Wenatchee for every home game and stands on the sidelines taking photos, and that cools her desire to take flight.

“That support has been there ever since I started soccer,” she said. “It’s kind of hard to leave that.”

Quincy players wanting to leap into the college game need to be ready to work hard and believe in themselves, she said.

“Don’t think that you can’t make it,” Flores said. “Me and (teammate at Quincy and WVC) Alysha (Donovan) did it, so don’t sell yourself short.”

Flores and Donovan played together in Quincy. Being teammates at WVC feels great, she said.

“It gives people goals,” Flores said. “For them to say, ‘They did it, I should be able to do it.’”

Next week: the first year of Quincy grad Alysha Donovan in the college game.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com