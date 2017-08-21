Posted on Aug 21, 2017

Quincy boy returns from baseball tournament in Florida

Evander Stephens, a 10-year-old from Quincy had his first taste of national-caliber youth baseball last month, when he traveled to Kissimmee, Fla., for a showcase tournament hosted by the United States Specialty Sports Association.

Evander went 5-for-8 with a double in the tournament, in which his team of players from around the Northwest, won one game and lost three.

The one win was against the team that ended up winning the tournament, mounting a rally from four runs down to win 8-7.

The Quincy resident tried out in Tacoma alongside players from as far away as Colorado and California before qualifying to travel to Orlando with about 14 other players. About 80 tried out.

Since the group had never played together, the first days in Kissimmee, near Orlando, were spent helping the players get used to one another, then the games started. The team lost the first two before winning one and then losing the last one.

For the boy and for his family, the trip to Orlando was a reward for years of practicing and sacrifice.

Patricia Esparza, Evander’s mom, says her son has been playing baseball since he was 2, and organized baseball since he was 7 years old.

For the past two years, the family has been traveling to East Wenatchee so Evander can play with a team there.

“Quincy doesn’t have a program,” she said, adding that Evander will try out for next year’s version of the tournament, as well.

This was Evander’s third trip to Florida but first trip for baseball.

“I never thought I would make it that far,” he said.

Esparza, her eyes brimming with tears, echoes her son’s sentiment.

“He loves the game, and he’s a good boy, and I’m just really happy for him,” she said. “He was happy, so I was happy. I’m just so grateful to the community for their help.He made it, and that makes me happy.”

Parents had six weeks notice that their child had made the team and was expected in Florida.

Thanks to the help of the community, Esparza said, the trip was never in doubt.

“We are very grateful,” she reiterated.

Playing baseball in the Florida heat and humidity was no problem, Evander said, despite Mom’s claims that his cheeks were red most of the time.

Watching the sport in the heat and humidity was a different story, Esparza says.

“With the baby, it was horrible,” she said, holding Evander’s 20-month-old sibling.

An incoming fifth-grader, Evander says his grades are good and his favorite subject is physical education.

“He’s really good at math,” his mom said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com