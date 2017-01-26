Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 26, 2017 in Sports

Quincy boys’ hoops feel the layoff, lose to EVHS

Feeling the effect of a week without practices, the Quincy Jacks’ boys hoops team lost 68-36 at East Valley-Yakima.

The game, played Jan. 21, was the first game back after a week of postponed matchups and cancelled practices due to the weather.

“We only practiced one day, Monday,” head coach Wade Petersen said. “When you don’t practice for five days, it’s tough, but it is what it is.”

At the same time, Petersen noted that Quincy is one of several teams having to cancel practices because of weather.

“It’s not like we are the only team,” Petersen added.

Against East Valley, Trajan Trevino scored more than half the team’s points, finishing the night with 19 points.

In addition, near the end, a couple of JV players saw some playing time, and East Valley-Yakima only managed to score three points in the fourth quarter.

“They really came in and gave us a really good effort in the fourth quarter,” he said of the JV ‘swing’ players. “Even though we were down by 30.”

Another silver lining from the loss is the fact that despite the layoff, nobody pulled muscles or twisted ankles, giving the Jacks a full contingent to play the rest of the season.

Now that the weather is back to above-freezing temperatures, some games have been rescheduled. The Jacks will play Othello Feb. 2 and Ephrata Feb. 3 both on the road.

Before that, however, the team will host Wapato Friday night at 7 p.m.

Wapato comes to Quincy ranked No. 2 in the league, after throttling the No. 1 team Selah by 20 points, 63-42 on the same night Quincy lost to East Valley.

“They are really good,” Petersen said. “No easy games in the CWAC. Gotta show up and play well if you want to have a chance.”

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com