Posted on Dec 22, 2017

Quincy boys hoops team loses to Wolves, Huskies

The Quincy Jacks boys basketball team dropped a 60-58 nailbiter against Othello on Dec. 15 and then dropped another tough contest Dec. 19 against Wapato, 80-42.

“I don’t think the final score was indicative of how the game went,” Quincy head coach Wade Petersen said after the loss to Wapato

The Jacks still hold on to hope to make it to playoffs, with 12 games to go in this 2017 season.

“They take eight teams to districts and we are not that far from accomplishing that,” Petersen said. “But we gotta start putting it together here.”

Eight of the Central Washington Athletic Conference’s 10 teams earn a berth at districts.

Right now, the Jacks sit in 10th place, with an 0-6 record, 0-5 in the conference. However, the two teams immediately above the Jacks are catchable: one-win Grandview and two-win East Valley. The Jacks play the Greyhounds twice and the Red Devils once in what’s left of the season.

Against the Wapato Wolves, the Jacks battled hard, but struggled to overcome turnovers and the size advantage of the Wolves.

Max Molina had 15 points, Gates Petersen and Mike Vega had eight. Trajan Trevino, returning from injury had five points -the first five Quincy points of the game- and Daniel Gamiz had four. Izaac Solano had two and Kyle Mills had two.

“It was nice having (Trevino) back,” Petersen said, adding that the 6’3” senior is still not 100 percent recuperated from a couple of injuries.

Against the Othello Huskies, the Jacks got off to a quick start, taking an 8-0 lead to start the game, but the win slipped out of their grasp late in the fourth quarter.

The loss obscured a monster game by Molina, who had 34 of the Jacks’ 58 points. Petersen had 10 points, and Ignacio Castillo had eight. Gamiz had four and Vega had two.

Castillo started at point guard again for the Jacks versus Wapato, who had Molina at that position early in the season.

Castillo “has been a really nice surprise for us,” Petersen said. “He stays composed out there, he doesn’t get rattled too much, and he’s really been a nice addition.”

Next up for the Jacks is a weeklong break until they play Grandview on the road Dec. 28. The break will serve to get Trevino, Tyson Thornton and Jonathan Santana fully healthy again.

“We have got three seniors who have hardly played at all,” he said, later adding, “Hopefully after the break, we will be more healthy and that will help.”

Tip-off against the Greyhounds is 7:15 p.m. After Grandview, the team hosts Toppenish Jan. 2.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com