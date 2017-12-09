Posted on Dec 9, 2017

Quincy boys wrestling off to a good start in ’17

With a hard-fought win at Warden and a fruitful trip to the Bob Mars Invitational in Kennewick, the Quincy boys wrestling team have begun the 2017 season in sterling fashion.

Against the Cougars, the visiting Quincy Jacks overcame three forfeits (to Warden’s one) to defeat a longtime powerhouse of 1A wrestling for the second year in a row. Last year, Quincy beat Warden at home in what was considered a major upset, and the first time many of the Quincy wrestlers had gotten the best of the Cougars.

This year, Tanner Bushman, (120 lbs.) Damion Casillas, (126 lbs.) Eliseo Valdovinos (160 lbs.) and Oswaldo Perez (138 lbs.) collected wins for the Quincy Jacks, with the first three winning by pin. Victor Tafoya also brought the Jacks a handful of points by winning by forfeit at 170 lbs. Perez pulled off a a comeback victory, winning 11-8, thanks to a late reversal with five seconds to go in the third round. The win brought Quincy back to an even 33-33 score. Devon “El Gato” Salcedo gave Quincy a lead, 36-33, in the next match at 145 lbs., winning a see-saw battle 18-15.

Nate Ramirez, at 152 lbs., closed out the night with an 8-3 win., for a final score of 39-33 in favor of the Jacks.

Earlier, Ray Robinson (182 lbs.) Jerry Hodges (195 lbs.) and Ruben “Boy” Vargas (220 lbs.) lost by points. Despite the losses, they did a good job of minimizing the damage. They struggled at times but managed to battle and go the distance. Jesus Buenrostro, at 132 lbs., lost by pin.

“It was a good match,” said Quincy head coach Greg Martinez. “For the team to overcome those 12 points and get a win was pretty big”

Two days later, the Jacks traveled to Kennewick to participate in the Bob Mars Invitational. The Jacks showed up en masse in the Tri-Cities, with girl wrestlers, varsity wrestlers and JV wrestlers making the trip. That’s the nice part about the tournament, Martinez said, that coaches get to watch everybody wrestle.

“It’s nice to have all the teams in one place,” he said.

The coaching staff’s decision during presesaon to crank up the intensity right away seems to be paying off, as the team looks in as good a shape or better than many of its opponents, Martinez added.

Eleven wrestlers competed in the varsity tournament. Same as against Warden, the Jacks did not have wrestlers in the 106-lb and 113-lb. categories. A problem with the paperwork kept the Jacks from having a varsity heavyweight in the tournament.

Nevertheless, those who wrestled did themselves proud, with the Jacks finishing fourth among 16 teams and Bushman winning the Coaches’ Choice award for outstanding lightweight wrestler.

In addition, eight of the 11wrestlers made it to the later rounds of the tournament.

Bushman won the championship at 120 lbs. and Vargas won the championship at 220 lbs.

The intense Bushman scion of a family with a long history in Quincy wrestling, is off to a good start on his comeback year in Quincy. He moved to the Tri-Cities in eighth grade and is wrestling for the Jacks for the first time this year, having returned in October to the area.

Salcedo finished second at 145 lbs. and Robinson finished second at 182 lbs.

Valdovinos took sixth place at 160 lbs. Ramirez took sixth at 152 lbs, Hodges finished third at 195 lbs., and Tafoya finished third at 170 lbs.

Next up for the Jacks is a road match against Ephrata Thursday night, with JV matches starting at 6:15 and varsity matches starting about an hour later.

Saturday, the team travels to West Valley High School in Spokane for a dual meet tournament.

Eight to 10 teams will meet in the Lilac City for that tournament, Martinez said. Teams will be split into two pools, and the teams with the best record out of each pool will play each other for first place.

Check the team’s Facebook page, Quincy Jackrabbit Wrestling for updates to the schedule.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com