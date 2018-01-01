Posted on Jan 1, 2018

Quincy boys wrestling pounds on East Valley

The Jacks boys wrestling team bedeviled an East Valley-Yakima squad with a string of wins to take the dual match 50-23 last Dec. 21.

The Jacks’ strong showing on the mat overcame some struggles off it, as both teams dealt with some holiday-themed forfeits.

“It’s really hard to wrestle over winter break,” said Quincy boys’ head coach Greg Martinez. “It’s hard to field a full team, even when we have 35 kids, so we both gave up a couple of forfeits.”

When both teams had wrestlers on the mat, the Jacks had the upper hand, winning nine of the 11 matches wrestled.

At 145 lbs., Devon “El Gato” Salcedo won the first match of the night by forfeit. At 152 lbs., Nate Ramirez pinned the Red Devils’ Rosendo Villanueva. At 160 lbs., Eliseo Valdovinos pinned East Valley’s Blaze Wilhelm.

At 170 lbs., Quincy’s Victor Tafoya defeated Alexis Martinez 18-3. At 182 lbs., Quincy’s Ray Robinson won by forfeit. At 195 lbs., Jerry Hodges beat East Valley’s Sean Steinmetz by pin.

At 220 lbs., the Jacks’ Jose Avila won by forfeit. At 285 lbs., Quincy lost by forfeit.

At 106 lbs., Quincy’s D’Angelo Aguilar defeated Jaiden Leon, 12-10. At 113 lbs., the teams had a double forfeit. At 120 lbs., Quincy’s Tanner Bushman defeated Cirilo Garcia by pin.

At 126 lbs., the Red Devils’ Micah Miller defeated Damion Casillas by pin. At 132 lbs., Stephen Nugent defeated Quincy’s Jesus Buenrostro by tech-fall. At 138 lbs., the Red Devils won by forfeit.

“I think we have a pretty solid team,” Martinez said. “Those teams we have lost to are typically very strong teams.”

The Jacks have lost to the likes of Lakeside, East Valley-Spokane and Toppenish, sturdy teams all, Martinez said.

Next for the team was a trip to the two-day tournament in Vashon Island known as The Rock this week. However, the tourney got moved to a Saturday, where it competed head-to-head with a much closer trip to Eastmont’s (East Wenatchee) tournament, the Cat Classic.

“Knowing that we don’t have a lot of tournaments close by, we stuck with the Cat Classic,” said Martinez, who added that the JV team will travel to Chelan.

On Jan. 3, the team will travel to Wapato for a dual and then, next Jan. 6, the JV will travel to Leavenworth for the Bavarian Tournament and the varsity will travel to Cheney.

The busy schedule for both varsity and JV grapplers is no coincidence, Martinez said.

“We have worked really hard to schedule our JV kids some matches,” he said, later adding, “We have had kids the last couple of years that have had 10 or 15 matches, and it’s a really long season to only have 10 matches. So our goal is to get every JV wrestler 20 to 30 matches.”

Most of the league schedule still lies ahead in a CWAC that looks tough as ever. The next home dual is against Othello Jan. 9. followed by another home match against Prosser Jan. 11.

“We gotta keep driving,” Martinez said, adding that a back-to-basics approach is paying off.

“The kids understand that the basics are going to win the majority of the matches,” he said, “and that that’s what they need to be better at. They understand what they need to do.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com