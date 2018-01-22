Posted on Jan 22, 2018

Quincy business updates its fuel equipment

The tanks, pumps and canopy at Quincy Deli Mart are being replaced in a months-long project by owners Jupinder Singh and Sheeru Singh.

The store and fuel pumps occupy a corner on the south side of State Route 28, at 306 F St. SW.

While the fuel area of the business is closed for construction, the store remains open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Vehicles may be parked on the street, and customers can walk in the store, despite the construction going on out front.

Sheeru Singh said she and her husband have owned the Deli Mart for 14 years. She said on Monday that they started the project about two months ago and it might be three weeks before it is done.

“I am going to be excited when it is over,” she said.

The most noticeable difference when it is done will be the four new pumps, replacing just two.

For some time before the canopy over the former pumps was torn down on Jan. 10, there was a big hole in the pavement on the west side of the property. That is where the new tanks were put.

The tanks that had been in use for many years – Sheeru Singh said they might date to 1989 – were then dug up and removed. There was no apparent ground contamination in the area, she said, and Washington Department of Ecology staff was on-site.

“Everything seems fine,” she said.

There used to be three tanks, but the Singhs are replacing those with just two, and they are better suited to the types and volumes of fuel they sell, she said.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com