Posted on Sep 11, 2017

Quincy cemetery to get sidewalk, fence

With the city’s project for improvements on Seventh Avenue SW next to Quincy Valley Cemetery mostly done, the cemetery district is moving ahead with some long-awaited improvements of its own.

The city put in water drainage, pavement, gutter and curbing on the west side of the cemetery. The newly paved strip creates angle parking for visitors to the cemetery, though the paint stripes for the parking slips were not done as of Tuesday.

Mike Scharbach, the chairman of Cemetery District No. 1, said the cemetery is now ready for a perimeter fence and a new sidewalk on the west side. Both projects are being paid for by the cemetery district.

Scharbach said he expects the installation of the fence and sidewalk construction to be done this year. Materials have been ordered, and on Tuesday, stakes were in the ground where the sidewalk will be.

The fence will be of a beige-colored wrought iron, 5 feet high, with openings at various points for people to pass through.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com