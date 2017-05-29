Posted on May 29, 2017 in News

Quincy chamber will dial up the fun at Business Expo

Building on the success of last year, the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce is preparing its Business Expo with outstanding giveaways sure to draw attention.

Plus, admission for the public is free this year, making the show – Tuesday, June 13, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center – even more attractive.

Last year’s expo had a baseball theme, and this year the theme is “crack the vault.” If someone enters the right combination of five digits on a vault at the show, he or she will get to choose one of three boat models, each with a value of $50,000. Bob Feil Boats & Motors is the sponsor of the event and is sponsoring the attendees’ free chance for a boat.

The boats are going to be parked outside the conference center for about two weeks before the event, starting on the Memorial Day weekend, giving locals ample opportunity to set their sights on a boat and think of their five numbers for June 13.

The chamber of commerce will give away a grand prize of a four-person guided fishing trip at Stehekin with a one-night stay at Campbell’s Resort at Lake Chelan, valued at $1,400. There will also be a raffle for a Liberty John Deere 23 Gun Safe.

Mark Johnson, site operations manager in Quincy for Vantage Data Centers, is leading the committee organizing the expo. Others on the committee include: Daja Mayfield, of Windermere Real Estate; Gigi Lowry, of Microsoft; Julie Putnam, of Trinity Gardens; Jesse Gonzales, of Cave B; and Ryan Peterson, of Vantage Data Centers.

Johnson said his goal in the chamber is to promote businesses.

“This event fits that almost better than anything,” Johnson said.

He said he considered last year’s expo a success but believes there is room to improve. A lot of businesses last year wanted to use it as a recruiting opportunity, so attendance is emphasized this year.

“It’s a great way to meet potential employees face to face,” said Ryan Peterson, a supervisor at Vantage Data Centers.

To make it easier for everyone to come to the expo, there is no admission charge. Johnson explained that last year the $5 admission charge was intended to try to cover the cost of the food at the show, but this year the chamber is instead inviting food vendors to come and sell on their own.

“We think this will be a win-win,” Johnson said. “We really want to have a successful show.”

The chamber is still looking for a few vendors for the planned 50 spaces at the conference center, and Johnson said he expects the spaces will sell out. Businesses don’t have to be chamber members to get a space, but chamber members got first choice. To register, contact the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce at www.quincyvalley.org or 509-787-2140.

The chamber sees the show as a way for local people to get to know local business people and vice versa.

There will be two radio stations at the event broadcasting live, and Johnson is also planning to run games for attendees throughout the show. Individual businesses may have their own drawings, too.

The whole conference center will be set up with rows of booths and a stage in the center. People could easily spend an hour or two at the show enjoying food, learning about local products and services, meeting the people who run local businesses – and maybe taking home one of the great giveaways.

“We want everybody to come,” Johnson said.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com