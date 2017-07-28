Posted on Jul 28, 2017 in News

Quincy City Council gets an earful in long meeting

The Quincy City Council meeting on July 18 was long and marked by a few tense moments as serious concerns were brought up by Quincy industry interests over the city’s handling of complex water projects and a new ordinance.

The city opened the door to transferring the industrial water treatment facility, or IWTP, to the Port of Quincy after the city appeared to close that door recently. The council heard a motion to allow negotiations for the transfer.

“I think this is the right direction for the city to go,” Mayor Jim Hemberry said, because it keeps the separate water reuse project moving and allows local industry to expand.

A decision for an actual transfer of the industrial utility would be up to the council in the future.

Brian Kuest spoke representing the Port of Quincy and expressed some of the port’s frustration after the port had worked with the city for more than a year on a transfer and then was surprised by a termination letter from the city.

“It shouldn’t take the threat of industry leaving the community, it shouldn’t take the threat of litigation to come to the point that we are now,” with the city ready to negotiate a transfer, he said. “I would just hope that moving forward we can all be a little more transparent working together to find a good, solid end result.”

The motion was approved by the council without comments from council members.

Six of the seven council members were present; Sonia Padron was absent from the meeting.

The City Council was also presented for its approval a letter to Microsoft in response to the company’s proposal that it finish the design and construction of components of the city’s IRWTP – the water reuse system. City attorney Allan Galbraith spoke about the letter and the complex project, and said, “This is like designing and manufacturing a wing of an airplane while it is taking off.”

There was no discussion by council members. Before the vote was taken and the motion passed, the mayor allowed attendees to comment. Three people with Lamb Weston spoke about longstanding wastewater issues and pointedly about the city’s swift approval of an ordinance on July 5 that Lamb Weston views as potentially problematic for its operations and permits in Quincy.

Lamb Weston’s energy and environmental manager in Quincy, Brandon Mauseth, was very concerned about the ordinance, 17-492, saying Lamb Weston had not and still has not been consulted about the intent of the ordinance. He asked the council to repeal it and let the company weigh in.

Mark Peterson, plant manager at Lamb Weston in Quincy, spoke to the council members, emphasizing the company’s large role in the community, with 450 employees who get paid on average $44,000 a year. The company is heavily invested in the industrial waste treatment system, having put $27.6 million into it over the years. Meanwhile, the company has had to pass up two opportunities to expand in Quincy that would have meant 250 more jobs, because of the wastewater issue. He urged the council to consider that its decisions affect the company.

“Please don’t stiff-arm us. We need to be in these conversations,” Peterson said.

Erin Anderson, an attorney working for Lamb Weston, encouraged the city to communicate regularly with stakeholders over measures that impact them, rather than jeopardize jobs. Among her remarks, Anderson also recommended the city repeal Ordinance 17-492.

The ordinance in question was passed in the previous City Council meeting. The agenda explanation states: This ordinance makes clear the city’s authority under state law (RCW 35.67.190) that all persons who may discharge wastewater must be connected to the city’s wastewater treatment facilities; the ordinance also describes the penalty for a non-connection, also as authorized by RCW 35.67.190.

Hemberry said Friday that the city may receive written comments from users of the reuse system concerning the ordinance.

“We are not opposed to sitting down and listening to their concerns,” Hemberry said.

Other items that came before the City Council on July 18 included a decision to hold the next meeting on Aug. 2, a Wednesday, instead of Tuesday.

The mayor brought up an idea to make ordinances go through a first and second reading before a vote and said that such an ordinance would be drafted for the next meeting.

Hemberry brought up the process of hiring a police chief and said he hopes to have it done by the end of the year. Hemberry said he wants to include the two mayoral candidates who emerge after the primary in the process. The council authorized the mayor to proceed.

A payment of about $300,000 was authorized for unused building material purchased for the city office complex building project, as phases 2 and 3 of the project were canceled. The city is keeping the material and equipment with the expectation it can be used in the future.

After some discussion, the council approved a motion to purchase eight AEDs, or automated external defibrillators, for the police department for up to $11,000.

A motion was approved to spend about $19,000 to develop a new website for the city.

The council also approved a motion authorizing the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee to accept applications for grants using the revenues from the hotel/motel tax.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com