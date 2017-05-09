Posted on May 9, 2017 in News

Quincy City Council OKs new police deal

Quincy will have a new contract with its police force with the approval Tuesday night in the City Council meeting of a labor agreement covering the next four years.

The contract is the culmination of months of negotiation carried forward by City Administrator Tim Snead. The City Council approved the motion unanimously.

The contract includes a 4 percent increase in wages for each of the next four years, changes in how health insurance is handled and other contract language changes that the Quincy Police Officers Association approved, Snead said. It also added a professional step up at five years of service, to be effective in 2019 – a measure that, Snead said, is hoped will encourage officers to remain in Quincy.

The former contract officially ended at the close of 2016, and the new contract is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2017, Snead said. The new contract is a bit unusual in its length, he said, as past contracts have typically gone two or three years.

In other business before the council, a contract supporting the Grant County Economic Development Council was approved for the rest of 2017 at a cost of $15,000. The City Council also approved a motion to spend up to $45,000 to replace the roof on the city shop. Several motions were approved regarding water management and the city’s brine ponds. Also approved was a resolution to lease 9,488 square feet of city-owned land to Lamb Weston at a monthly rent of $400 per acre, or a little more than $1,000 per year. The property, in the city’s industrial wastewater treatment utility, is considered surplus, and the proposal had a hearing in November 2016.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com