Posted on May 19, 2017 in News

Quincy City Council position 6 not up for election

The city of Quincy has cleared up confusion over the term of City Council position 6: The seat is not up for election this year.

Sonia Padron won the 2015 election for that council seat, and she said Monday that she is excited to serve on the Quincy City Council through 2019.

The position’s term was thought to be ending this year and up for election along with other city offices, but due to what the Grant County ballots said in 2015, when the seat was last up for election, the term will run through the end of 2019.

The election for the No. 6 seat in 2015 was held because council member Dustin Petersen moved to Arizona. Petersen had taken office in January 2014, and his term was to last until Dec. 31, 2017. But the 2015 ballot had the term as four years, city and county officials said.

So, Padron does not face an election this year.

“It has been interesting to be on the council. I am just getting my feet wet and look forward to working with my fellow council members,” Padron said in an email. “I am committed to serve my community members to the best of my ability. I encourage any and all to become more engaged and active within our community.”

The terms of City Council positions and the office of mayor are now set in a pattern of four seats up for election every two years: four council seats one year, and two years later it will be three council seats and the mayor’s office up for election.

Mayor Jim Hemberry said Tuesday that he is happy with the change.

“Now it’s that way, I think it’s a good thing,” Hemberry said.

In the past, every other election cycle would have the majority of the city’s elected offices up for election. Hemberry explained that one year would have three council seats up for election and two years later there would be four seats and the mayor’s office up for election. The uneven pattern created the potential for five new elected city officials at a time taking office, which would be a “huge turnover,” Hemberry said.

The pattern into the future will be four seats in each election.

“I think that’s a much better way to do things,” Hemberry said.

This year, there are 15 seats in the Quincy area up for election.

Candidates must file with Grant County in person or online by Friday, May 19. In the county elections office, candidates can file in person until 5 p.m. Candidates may file the forms electronically only until 4 p.m.

The elections office is in the county courthouse at 35 C St. NW, Ephrata, on the main floor. Grant County also has a packet of information for candidates they can pick up that gives them what they need to know about the election system, said Dedra Osborn, Grant County elections administrator.

The following public offices are up for election this year and of interest in the Quincy area.

City of Quincy

City council member No. 2, 4-year short and full term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Luke Garrison.

City council member No. 4, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Paul Worley.

City council member No. 5, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is David Day.

Mayor, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Jim Hemberry.

City of George

Council member No. 2, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Katie Schooler.

Council member No. 3, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Terry Nelson.

Council member No. 4, 4-year short and full term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Julia Schooler.

Quincy School District No. 144

School director No. 1, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Tricia Lubach.

School director No. 5, at large, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Alex Ybarra.

Grant County Port District No. 1

Commissioner No. 2, 6-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Patric F. Connelly.

Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2

Commissioner position 5, 6-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Michele Talley.

Grant County Fire District No. 3

Fire commissioner No. 1, 6-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Carl Yeates.

Fire commissioner No. 2, 6-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Alan Williamson.

Crescent Bar Sewer District No. 1

Commissioner No. 1, 6-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Burt Lucas.

Commissioner No. 3, 6-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Robert Miner.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com