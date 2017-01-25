Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 25, 2017 in News

Quincy coalition begins planning process

In their January meeting, about 15 members of the Quincy Communities That Care coalition discussed a strategic planning process sketched out for the next few months that will produce guiding principles and documents for the organization.

Dayana Ruiz, who has been the Quincy CTC director for one year, led the discussion Jan. 12 at the Quincy Activity Center. Coalition members represented various parts of the Quincy community, including government, public schools, businesses and churches.

The process includes selection of a committee, use of data, surveys, identification of best practices and writing of plans.

Quincy CTC uses volunteers and community partnerships to promote healthy choices for youths in order to reduce drug- and alcohol-related problems, violence and teen pregnancy, as well as to help Quincy High School students graduate. Its funding has included federal grant money.

The coalition’s next scheduled meeting is Feb. 9. For more information, go to www.quincyctc.org or call 787-3523, Ext. 263.

