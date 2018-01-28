Posted on Jan 28, 2018

Quincy Communities That Care changes its name

Starting Jan. 1, Quincy Communities That Care changed its name to Quincy Partnership for Youth, the director of the organization said.

Dayana Ruiz said that the old name “didn’t easily reflect our work.”

“The reason we changed our name was, No. 1, to go back to our historical (roots), and No. 2 to reflect our work,” she said, “and honor our history in Quincy.”

Kaye Baumgartner was one of the founding members of the original Quincy Partnership for Youth, which was started in 2007, and which included the then-coordinator of what was then called the Communities That Care Grant.

Baumgartner said the name change “makes sense.”

Moreover, “CTC has always brought community members and groups together to focus on youth development,” Baumgartner wrote in an email.

Ruiz said that ambiguous name like Communities That Care makes it harder to get grants and for the community to understand what the group does.

The CTC had been operating thanks to a federal Drug-Free Communities grant, which lasts for 10 years, to the tune of $125,000 per year.

The federal government expects the recipients to use those 10 years to achieve sustainability and find local money to fund its work, Ruiz said. “And we believe we are close,” she said. “We are building the right projects, and people are getting involved.” The grant required matching funds of up to 150 percent of the grant’s amount, Ruiz said.

With the federal grant expiring soon, organizations such as the Quincy School District have stepped up to cover some of the cost of other CTC projects, like the Guiding Good Choices program, Ruiz said. This program used to be grant-funded, Ruiz said, but it’s now fully integrated into the district’s work, “so now they have adopted the program, and now it’s theirs.”

The 10-year (five years plus a five-year extension) grant is set to expire in September this year. The coalition will apply for a no-cost extension of up to a year, since it has not spent all the grant money. The no-cost extension will help ensure that the coalition is ready to be locally funded, Ruiz said.

Baumgartner said that with the grant status changing, the new name broadens the group’s focus for programming for the future.

Changing the name was not too difficult, Ruiz said.

The most complicated part entailed changing the website domain, although www.quincyctc.org is still working, and writing to federal and regional agencies to let them know about the change and advise them to change the name on their records.

“Everyone understood the need” for the change, Ruiz said, adding that she was happy with the name change.

“It not only honors the historical work that the people before me have built,” she said, “but it very clearly identifies who we are and what we are about, and that’s about our youth. Working together as a community, holding each other accountable for our youth.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com