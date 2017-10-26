Posted on Oct 26, 2017

Quincy Communities That Care takes nominations for awards

Time is running out to nominate local people for the Quincy Youth Recognition Awards. The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m., Nov. 6.

Awards will be given in three categories: Youth Civic Service, Youth Leadership and Lifetime Youth Advocacy, which is given to an adult who has a history and a legacy of dedicating time, energy or resources to supporting Quincy Valley youth.

The Youth Leadership award will go to a student who has a proven track record of being a leader and a role model for his or her peers, by participating in community-building, by mentoring fellow students or by creating opportunities for involvement.

The Youth Civic Service award will go to a student who has demonstrated outstanding community service to the Quincy Valley, by either participating in community service projects or volunteering within the school or the community, according to an email from Quincy Communities That Care, the local coalition in charge of the awards.

The Lifetime Youth Advocacy award will go to an adult who has advocated on behalf of students, mentored students or created opportunities for engagement and involvement, the email stated.

People submitting nominations may submit more than one per category, to the following website: https://goo.gl/forms/gUwVyHKGY3wqGYZy2.

Award winners will be recognized at the annual coalition meeting on Nov. 9 at the Quincy fire station.

By Post-Register Staff