Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News

Quincy to complete water reuse feasibility study

According to information supplied by the city of Quincy, the United States Bureau of Reclamation has announced its 2017 WaterSMART Grant selections, and for the development of feasibility studies under the Title XVI Water Reclamation and Reuse Program, the city of Quincy was awarded a $150,000 matching grant to conduct a feasibility study of the city’s innovative water reuse utility project.

“This is great news for our community,” said City Administrator Tim Snead in a press release. “The study will investigate and provide us with an assessment of options for how best to replace our potable supply with highly treated reuse water, which will allow the city to meet projected future water supply demand efficiently and, importantly, eliminate its industrial wastewater surface water discharge into Reclamation’s canal.”

The city is finalizing and developing a schedule for final construction of the complex multi-year, multi-phase water reuse project called the Quincy 1 Water utility, or Q1W. The Q1W will create a highly sustainable water management strategy by treating and reusing the industrial discharge water to supplement and diversify the city’s water supply, improve its efficiency and provide flexibility during water short periods.

The city requested the study funds because of a legal requirement, by Reclamation, for the city to cease the long-standing food-processing industry (Lamb Weston and Quincy Foods primarily, and a small amount from Amway) wastewater surface discharge into the canal, according to the city. The Q1W Plan resolves Reclamation’s legal requirement and, importantly, provides an economy of scale that utilizes existing infrastructure (reducing stranded assets) to integrate all four of the city’s water utilities to resolve multiple, related water resource challenges.

Snead targeted the end of 2017 for completion of the study.

“We were anticipating these funds so we expect to hit the ground running this summer and fall,” he said.

According to Snead, cost estimates suggest the city still needs to secure about $30 million to complete the Q1W.

“We have a $10 million Washington State Public Works Trust Fund loan that was in both the Senate and House proposed capital budgets, so we hope to learn soon if those funds for the city are appropriated in the final 2017-2019 state budget,” he said in a press release. “If we receive the state loan, the city will spend the entire amount within a year to complete a critical phase of the utility project to divert highly treated reuse water to the data centers for cooling and thereby eliminate a significant amount of discharge into Reclamation’s canal.”

According to Snead, completion of the feasibility study will also allow the city to apply for future Reclamation WaterSMART Title XVI Water Recycling and Reuse program funding.

“We really fit into their Title XVI program, and I feel we could be competitive in seeking additional funding to complete components of the Q1W,” Snead said.

Quincy is a land-locked community in a high plains desert, surrounded by irrigated fields primarily served by Reclamation’s Columbia Basin Irrigation Project, which provides source water from the Columbia River stored at Banks Lake and behind Grand Coulee Dam. Federal and state restrictions on surface water management (see Quincy groundwater management subarea; Chapter 173-124 WAC) limit and complicate the city’s water resource management and wastewater discharge options.

Quincy Mayor Jim Hemberry, in a press release statement, added, “The feasibility study will allow the city to establish a comprehensive, cohesive water management strategy that will address a forecasted water supply shortage in the next five or six years. This strategy will put us on a sustainable water supply path, which will benefit the entire community for years to come.”

When asked why the city developed the Q1W Plan, Hemberry explained, “It was in response to the competing needs to reduce industrial discharge and meet growing water supply challenges in a limited water basin, while fulfilling regulatory changes, that the city developed the Q1W Plan.

“The city accomplishes these challenges by integrating all four of the city’s water utilities to create a closed loop water reuse system that will, among other beneficial uses, provide a solution to meet the city’s requirement to remove its wastewater discharge from Reclamation’s canal by redirecting this water as supply for data centers and industrial aquifer storage and recovery. Importantly, the utility will reduce demand on our potable supply and improve the city’s water balance and sustainability.”

The federal grant funds “are available immediately and will be matched with city funds to ensure we remain on track to complete the feasibility study this year,” Snead said.

By Post-Register Staff