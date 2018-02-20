Posted on Feb 20, 2018

Quincy conference center sees rising usage as BBCC begins classes

The Port of Quincy says its Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center is hosting more meetings and events as a result of improvements and investments the Port has been making.

Recently, Big Bend Community College began utilizing the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center to hold classes:

• Beginning Level ESL: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with instructor Mr. Roger Mar;

• Intermediate to Advanced ESL: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with instructor Ms. Kirsten Escure;

• High School 21 Program: Tuesday and Wednesdays, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with instructor Ms. Michele Reeves.

The QVBCC is located in the heart of Quincy, on State Route 28, about one block west of the major intersection of SR 28 and SR 281, and supports meetings, conferences, educational and job training opportunities for the residents and businesses in Quincy and surrounding areas.

“The Port of Quincy commissioners and staff are excited about partnering with Big Bend Community College to help bring higher education opportunities directly to residents that live in the Quincy Port District,” said Nick Parker, of the Port of Quincy, in a press release.

“Big Bend Community College is proud to expand its services to Quincy, an important community in our service district. Quincy’s recent diversification and growth have created a demand for high-skilled workers among local employers. Our college is eager to collaborate with Port officials, employers and other community leaders to meet this workforce need,” said Dr. Terry Leas, president of BBCC, in a press release.

Since acquiring the former Quincy Community Center (8,500 square feet) and Heartland Pharmacy (6,500 square feet) buildings, located at 115 F St. SW and 101 F St. SW respectively, in July 2015, the Port of Quincy has been making gradual improvements to the buildings and is transforming them into a multi-use conference facility that supports meetings, conferences, education and job training opportunities for residents and businesses in Quincy and the surrounding areas.

In particular, the Port of Quincy has connected the two buildings and, as funding has become available, is working to renovate and upgrade the interiors and exteriors of both buildings, with features such as high-speed fiber optics, energy-efficient lighting, wireless internet connectivity, new HVAC and A/V systems, flexible wall panels and acoustical ceilings, modern kitchen and bathroom facilities, an outdoor digital reader-board, a repaved parking lot and better exterior lighting.

The Port of Quincy’s administration office is in the 6,500-square-foot building, which has been transformed to also include two meeting rooms, a larger room for educational classes or vocational training/coursework for up to 40 people, and a smaller conference room that can hold up to 16 for meetings.

The 8,500-square-foot building has a full kitchen, restrooms and a large room that can accommodate up to 250 people for community events, public hearings and meetings.

The Port says, given the strong economic, tourism and business growth that has occurred in the Quincy and George areas over the past few years as a result of the many companies and wineries that have located in the Quincy Valley, there is a critical need for a modern, state-of-the-art conference and meeting facility.

For more information, contact Nick Parker or Patrick Boss at the Port of Quincy at publicaffairs@portofquincy.org or 509-214-7696, or Faviola Barbosa of Big Bend Community College at FaviolaB@bigbend.edu or 509-793-2305.

By Post-Register Staff