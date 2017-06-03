Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Sports

Quincy doubles team finishes seventh at state

They went from heartbreak to happiness, from misery to medals, in one year’s time.

Twelve months after they missed state by one point, the doubles team of Rachel Faw and Natalie Thomsen finished in seventh place at state and closed the book on their prep careers.

The duo debuted with a two-set win over Emily Shaleen and Lily Beaulieu of Kingston, 6-1, 6-1, followed by a two-set loss against Ellie Iwertzen and Kiara Kintzele of Bellingham, 6-4, 6-4.

The Bellingham duo went on to finish in second place.

The loss dropped the Quincy team into the consolation bracket, where they started with a win over Flynn Hibbs and Stine Nielsen of Poulsbo’s North Kitsap, 6-4, 6-4.

In the match for fourth place, Quincy’s duo lost to the team of Lily and Claire Sinner from West Valley-Spokane, 6-3, 6-4, with the Sinners taking fourth place and Quincy’s team taking seventh.

Still, both Faw and Thomsen sounded pleased with how the trip to Seattle ended. Not only did they make it to state, but they finished their trip playing at the Nordstrom Tennis Center, on an indoor Pac-12 court.

“It definitely felt (like) more than a high school match,” Thomsen said, describing the experience as amazing.

“At first, me and Rachel just wanted to get to state,” Thomsen said. “Medaling was just more than we could have hoped for.”

Faw said she and Thomsen are proud of their trip, after missing state last year.

“I think this year we pushed each other a little harder and we pumped each other up on the court,” Faw said. “Last year we got down on ourselves a lot, and I think that’s why we missed it by so little.”

This year, other teams had more experience being at state than Quincy’s team, Thomsen said, and that may have kept the girls from advancing farther.

“We were a little starstruck going into it,” she said. Not knowing which team they would play next was also new to the girls, used to the familiar faces of the CWAC.

“Playing a brand new team makes me a little more anxious and nervous,” Faw said.

Competition was harder, as well, Faw said.

“It definitely did not feel like any other match,” she said. “I felt a lot more pressure, there was a lot more people watching.”

Thomsen said the toughest match was the Bellingham match, with their opponents “messing with us mentally. They were very aggressive with their cheering, the crowd, too. It wasn’t a very fun atmosphere,” she said.

Faw said their best match was against Kingston.

“A lot of our shots were going in, and everything felt comfortable and natural,” she said. “Nothing felt forced.”

Thomsen, an incoming freshman at Hawaii Pacific University, said she will probably play tennis in the Aloha State, but just for fun.

Faw, an incoming freshman at Eastern Washington University, said she will probably do the same.

Faw will study psychology and Thomsen will study international relations.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com