Quincy emergency room serves hundreds of patients per month

Fernando Dietsch, MD, is the chief medical officer and emergency department medical director of the Quincy Valley Medical Center. He started work at QVMC in 2007.

Evan Landin, a longtime Quincy resident, recently sat down with Dr. Dietsch for a brief question-and-answer session about his work and the emergency room services at QVMC.

Here is that Q&A.

Question: Where were you raised? Where did you get your medical degree? How did you get to Quincy?

Dr. Dietsch: I grew up in the Bronx and attended New York City University and Rose University. I did my residency work at Cook County Hospital.

Q: How much time do you spend in Quincy and what is your position here?

A: I am the Chief Medical Officer for the ER and the Clinic. I do 24, 48 and sometimes 72-hour shifts as required. We have five or six Locums who generally work shorter shifts to provide 24-hour doctor coverage.

Q: How many patients does our emergency see in a month?

A: It varies a lot by month. In the summer we see about 350 per month and 270 per month in the winter. The overwhelming majority are from our district – Quincy, Royal City and George.

Q: Do we ever refuse service to anyone?

A: Never. During Clinic hours we may move them there, but we never turn anyone away based race, home location, finances, etc.

Q: How are patients evaluated when they first come to the ER?

A: The patients we see in the ER are first evaluated to determine their medical problem and then to determine if they can be treated at Quincy, need to be held for observation, or sent to another facility.

Q: Why do we discharge patients? In the old days we kept many patients here for treatment.

A: We lack the specialists available at larger facilities. In addition, these facilities have more sophisticated equipment that we don’t have. Some patients do not require hospitalization and we send them home where they can be more comfortable and it costs them less.

Q: What do you think is the most important function the ER performs?

A: We try to make our patients confident and comfortable prior to initial examination. After that we bring them the best staff and the best treatment with the best outcomes.

Q: Describe our ER staffing?

A: We have one doctor, one charge nurse, one acute care nurse and one nursing assistant 24 hours per day.

Q: Is this staff sufficient? hospital

A: 80 percent of the time, yes. During busier periods, we call in extra staff.

Q: Is our ER making a difference in our community?

A: Absolutely! We continue to save lives, and we regularly stabilize patients for transport that result in better outcomes.

Q: What is the situation with Live Nation/the Gorge?

A: It is not a big issue any more. Live Nation has hired their own medical staff which is on duty at the concerts.

