Posted on Oct 28, 2017

Quincy exits playoff hunt with loss to Ellensburg

A week after playing perhaps their most entertaining game of the season against East Valley, the Quincy Jacks traveled to Ellensburg hoping to snag a toehold on a playoff berth with a win and an Ephrata loss. Instead, the Tigers won and the Jacks suffered a 35-0 loss to the Bulldogs on the road.

“They jumped on us early in the game, they got an early lead and were able to keep the ball successfully against us,” said Quincy head coach Wade Petersen. “We weren’t able to stop their running attack so they were able to keep the ball away from us.”

The Jacks had trouble stopping the run and running the ball themselves, Petersen said.

“We just struggled on real basic, football-101 things: You gotta be able to stop the run on defense and run the ball on offense. We could not do either, so then we were trying to throw the ball a little bit and we didn’t have success there, either,” he said.

The loss eliminated the Jacks from the playoff picture and all that’s left is a non-division game against Grandview on the road Friday night and a nonconference game against a rival to be determined, a week from Friday.

“The way it aligns is, the teams that are out of the playoffs end up playing each other at the end of the year,” Petersen said.

“Obviously we had expectations and high goals of making playoffs,” he said. “We didn’t reach that goal but like we told the kids over the last two games, you gotta find a new goal to play for.”

This time around the new goal will be earning a winning record. The Jacks stand with a 1-3 record in league and a 4-4 record overall.

“Things like that can motivate you now to finish the year strong,” he said.

The Jacks finished fourth in the CWAC’s North division so they will play the Greyhounds, who finished fourth in the South division.

The Greyhounds and the Jacks already met this season, a 49-28 victory for Quincy Sept. 15.

Lastly, the Jacks’ head coach expressed support for the idea of continuing the split of the CWAC between North and South divisions.

“I think I’m OK with how it worked out. The great thing about it for us at least was, we were playing our last regular season game and we were playing to get in, so that’s a great thing for kids: You’re playing right to the very end and every game matters.”

Quarterback Kade Schutzmann went 13-for-23 for 102 yards with two interceptions.

Top receiver for the Jacks was Pablo Mariscal with seven carries for about 50 yards, Petersen said.

Kickoff on Friday is 7 p.m.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com