Posted on May 31, 2019

Quincy Farmers Market returns in June

Despite the construction at the intersection of 13th and Highway 28, the Quincy Farmers Market will return to its location in Lauzier Park for the third year in a row, starting June 1.

Farmers Market president Micaiah McCreary said that the market will open every first and third Saturday and run from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., the same hours it had last year.

“From 12 to 1 p.m., the crowds start to die down,” McCreary said.

In the first year, when the hours were 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the last hour saw a lot less foot traffic and it was getting to be the hottest time of the day, McCreary said.

The market will last until September, weather and smoke willing. Wildfire smoke canceled a few dates last year. Nevertheless, the market organizers are hoping and preparing for a busy season.

“People will encounter a variety of vendors ranging from produce to flowers to breads, jams, cookies, pies, handmade crafts and signs, homemade soaps and lotions, and we will also have entertainment lined up,” McCreary said.

After two years of markets, the third year may signal the summer event hits its stride, McCreary said, crediting market coordinator Chelsea Putnam and her steady focus on vendors and their needs with much of the growth.

“We are getting new people all the time, which is really exciting,” McCreary said.

The market will welcome three to four nonprofits to the markets each week.

Rates for vendors vary from weekly to full season. People interested in going to individual dates pay $25 per market. People committing to a full season at Lauzier pay $160, the equivalent of $20 per each of the eight dates.

“The more the merrier for us,” McCreary said. “We have plenty of space out there, so we can fit a lot of people.”

People interested in signing should contact the market via email at quincymarket2017@gmail.com, or through its Facebook page. Make sure you click on the right farmers market, because Quincy, Mich., and Quincy in Illinois also have them.

By Sebastian Moraga, For the Post-Register