Posted on Mar 10, 2018

Quincy FFA competes at District

Monday, March 5, was the start of two weeks of District level competition for members of the Quincy FFA as they make their bids to qualify for State competitions coming up in May at the 88th Washington State FFA Association Convention in Pullman. The First Year CDE team, Employable Skills, and Agriculture Sales teams were in action.

The Agriculture Sales team of Gavin Sahli, Chase Morgan, Noah Nielson and Chase Schuler placed fifth in the District CDE and will have to wait to see if they draw one of the lottery spots into the State CDE as the top four teams in District IX get automatic berths and No. 5 has to be drawn in, according to a press release.

Ag Sales requires members to research and prepare a product line portfolio and make a sales call to a potential customer. This year’s product was Powder River Cattle Handling Equipment. They also take an objective test covering the sales process, advertising and marketing strategies. As a team they are given a sales scenario and in 30 minutes have to develop a marketing plan and present to a panel of judges.

The Employable Skills LDE had two Quincy members qualify for District level competition. Gavin Sahli placed second at Sub-District and fifth at District, and Zach Westra placed third at Sub-District and 10th at District.

The First Year CDE is for freshman first-year FFA members and has two parts. An objective, open-book test covering FFA knowledge, general agri-science principles and agriculture industry statistics. Teams have 20 minutes to complete a 50-question test. The team practicum portion of the CDE has members given a scenario requiring them to brainstorm ideas to solve a community or chapter issue and then make a group presentation to judges, all within a 10-minute time period. The Quincy Chapter team was made up of Taran Brown, Rosey Combs, Jane Kennedy, Trytan Ortiz, Chase Schuler and Dave Sulisto, and when the points were tallied they ended up with the first-place banner in their hands.

Quincy members will compete in Ag Mechanics, Food Science, Parliamentary Procedure, Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Prepared Public Speaking, and Conduct of Chapter Meetings over the next two weeks.

More honors for Quincy FFA

Two members of the Quincy FFA Chapter, the advisers and one community member were recently honored with awards from the District IX of the Washington Association of Agriculture Educators, according to information from the chapter.

Chapter President Noah Nielson and Chapter Reporter Bethany Safe were approved and certified by the District as recipients of the State FFA Degree. To qualify they had to meet certain qualifications, including earning or investing a minimum of $1,000 in a production SAE project, work a minimum of 300 hours in a placement SAE project, participate in at least five FFA Leadership activities at or above the District Level, and complete a minimum of 25 hours of community service in at least three different activities. They will receive their award at the 88th Washington State FFA Convention in May in Pullman on the campus of Washington State University.

Jim Poldevart, a longtime supporter of the Quincy FFA and member of the Quincy High School Agriculture Education Advisory Board, was nominated and confirmed as the District IX recipient of the Honorary State FFA Degree. He will be honored on stage at the state convention, as well.

District IX ag teachers also recognized Quincy High School as the District IX Outstanding Secondary Agriculture Education Program for 2018. That award will be presented at the WAAE Summer Conference in Vancouver in June.

By Post-Register Staff