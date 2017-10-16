Posted on Oct 16, 2017

Quincy FFA members travel for competition

Seven members of Quincy FFA traveled to Connell High School to compete in the District IX Potato Evaluation CDE and Clinic. Members had to complete four practicum areas as part of the Career Development Events.

Grading requires members to use industry standards to grade russet potatoes as U.S. No. 1, U.S. No. 2, or Culls, according to information from Quincy FFA. In the Blemish Identification practicum, they have to correctly identify 20 blemishes found in potatoes ranging from nematode damage to soft rot. Seed potato judging requires them to rank two to four classes of seed potatoes for uniformity, freedom from disease and defect, and quality. The last practicum is oral reasons: Members have to grade 10 potatoes as U.S. No. 1, No. 2, or Cull; for No. 1 and No. 2 potatoes, they have to give five reasons for the corresponding grade; and for Culls, one reason all in a two-minute time period.

Sierra Reynolds had the highest individual score with a 298, Jordan Clark placed fourth overall with a 267. Dave Sulisto placed 11th, and Erin Brisbine rounded out the team in 13th. Luz Diaz, Hernan Gamboa, and Maribel Ruiz also competed, Quincy FFA said.

On the way to Connell, they toured the Simplot potato processing plant in Othello where they got to see the entire operation from receiving raw product from the field to packaging the frozen fries. Members were led on their tour by the Quality Control Manager, Processing Manager and Systems Manager of the plant and were able to ask questions pertaining to both operations and career opportunities.

The Potato teams are preparing for the Washington State FFA Potato Evaluation CDE to be held on Nov. 16, at CB Tech in Moses Lake. Quincy FFA members are also preparing for Apple Evaluation and Tractor Operation CDEs to be held later this fall.

Post-Register Staff