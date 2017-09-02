Posted on Sep 2, 2017

Quincy football opens schedule with split

Facing the state 1A champions and a sturdy Okanogan squad, the Quincy Jacks football team opened its 2017 schedule with a jamboree in Royal City last Friday.

The Royal Knights took the state championship last year, and at the jamboree were a tough customer, Quincy head coach Wade Petersen said.

The jamboree matched two teams for 10 plays on defense and 10 plays on offense. Quincy’s shortened game against Royal went the Knights’ way, 14-7, while the face-off against the Bulldogs from up north went the Jacks’ way, 14-0.

Kade Schutzmann threw three touchdowns for the Jacks, to three receivers: Gates Petersen, Isiah Ayala and Carlos Solorio.

“It was good for us to get out and play a little bit,” Wade Petersen, Gates’ dad, said. “We were pleased with the efforts by the kids. We still got some work to do, we have to try to get sharper on some things, we made some mistakes here and there, but it was fun for the kids.”

The conditioning was good, but even better was the fact that the team came out of the jamboree with no injuries. Last year’s jamboree at Royal saw the Jacks lose a player for the entire season with a broken leg.

The intensity was good, Petersen said, saying the boys were pumped up at the chance to hit someone other than their own teammates.

The home opener is Friday at 7 p.m. against Chelan.

“It’s a nonleague game. Obviously, we are going to try to win, but we also want to make sure we come away injury-free and that we get some work in so we can improve,” he said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com