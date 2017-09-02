Posted on Sep 2, 2017

Quincy Football throttles Chelan in opener

The Quincy Jacks football team avenged their season-opening squeaker of a loss to Chelan last year with a thumping of the Goats Friday night, 35-7.

“It was a really good feeling to come back this year and be fully prepared and put a beatdown on Chelan today,” quarterback Kade Schutzmann said.

Schutzmann threw for four touchdowns, including two to Tyson Thornton and one apiece to Isiah Ayala and Gates Petersen. Ray Robinson ran for a fifth TD in a game that was one lucky bounce away from being a shutout.

With 2:56 left in the third quarter, a 40-yard pass from backup Chelan QB Connor Wilson bounced off the hands of a Quincy player and into the hands of Goat wide receiver Christian Torres, for the visitors’ only score of the evening.

Other than the lone Chelan TD, the Jacks’ defense had a sterling night, snuffing the Goats’ momentum throughout the night.

With 9:07 left in the second quarter and Quincy leading 7-0, the Jacks fumbled the football on third and three at the Goats’ 46-yard-line. Facing a short-field situation, the Jacks’ defense hunkered down and kept the Goats from getting any closer. Ultimately, the visitors had to punt on fourth-and-23.

Then, on the next drive, Quincy scored its second touchdown of the night, with Schutzmann finding Thornton on second and goal at the Goats’ 11.

Two quick scores at the dawn of the third quarter put even more daylight between the Jacks and the Goats, in a rematch of last year’s game, which ended with the Goats winning 21-14 after the Jacks fumbled on the Goat 2-yard-line as time expired.

This time, the Jacks left no room for doubt, extinguishing the only Goat threat of the fourth quarter with a Devon Salcedo interception at the Quincy 43-yard-line with a minute to go.

Robinson led the team in rushing with 84 yards, followed by Schutzmann with 54 and Ruben Vargas with 51. Schutzmann was 15-of-34 passing with a 140 yards and four TDs. Petersen had four catches with 51 yards and a TD. Thornton had four catches for 38 yards and a TD. Ayala had one catch for 22 yards and a TD.

“Overall, it was a pretty good game for us,” said Jacks head coach Wade Petersen, whose debut on the job happened last year against Chelan. “I expected Chelan was going to give us a good game like they did last year, but we made some big plays early and were able to jump out to an early lead.”

