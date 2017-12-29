Posted on Dec 29, 2017

Quincy girls hold their own in Burbank tournament

Overcoming injuries and holiday absences, the Quincy Lady Jacks’ wrestling team still managed to put up a good fight at Columbia High School in Burbank last Dec. 22.

On one hand, Cynthia Diaz had to be pulled after a match to rest a sore shoulder. On the other hand, Samantha Schaapman finished second in her weight class, 190 lbs.

“She wrestled quite well,” said coach William Clifton, who added that Jaselyn Jones finished third at 140 lbs. The team only took about a dozen wrestlers to Burbank.

“We had three girls gone,” Clifton said, adding that some of his wrestlers had to stay home for long stretches, babysitting for younger siblings while their parents worked during the break.

Diaz, an alternate last season at the Mat Classic traveled to Burbank aware that her shoulder might cause her to have a short workday. About 30 minutes after her first match, Clifton said, her shoulder started tightening up and he pulled her.

Clifton said he hoped the days off during Christmas break might help her shoulder heal. Same goes for Josselinne Gonzalez, also nursing a sore shoulder and Jaselyn Jones, tending to an injured elbow.

“It’s amazing what three days (of rest) can do with these young kids,” Clifton said.

The trip to the Tri-Cities area helped the Quincy coaches see what the schools on the south end of Central Washington had to offer in terms of wrestling talent, Clifton said, adding that he’s guardedly optimistic about his team’s chances.

“If we keep making the progress we are making, I’m hopeful we can put three, maybe even four girls that might make it into state,” he said. “I think we might have that possibility.”

Next up for the girls is a tournament Friday at Hanford.

“It’s going to be a lot bigger and tougher,” he said of Hanford’s Winter Cup. “Lots more schools over there and a lot tougher competition.”

Matches for the Winter Cup start at 9 a.m.

After the Winter Cup, the team travels to Kelso Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 for a big tournament there, the Kelso Invite, which includes schools from Washington and Oregon.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com