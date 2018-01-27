Posted on Jan 27, 2018

Quincy girls hoops loses to Lady Huskies

The season of hard knocks continued for the Quincy Lady Jacks basketball team with a tough, 57-28 loss against Othello Jan. 19 on the road.

The Lady Jacks tried to keep matters close but struggled snatching rebounds on the defensive end, allowing second-chance and third-chance shots that let the Lady Huskies draw daylight between themselves and the visitors. The Lady Huskies took a 21-7 lead into the second quarter.

“We were just cold shooting,” Quincy head coach Cory Medina said. “We tried a new defense on them and their scorer, who usually scores over 20 points a game; we held her to seven. That was part of the scheme, but we weren’t able to convert our scoring (opportunities) and then her teammates started scoring.”

One of the goals for the night was to handle Othello’s press, and that ocurred, Medina said, but the Lady Jacks just could not score.

Ivania Chavez led the Lady Jacks with 11 points. Corina Cervantes had five points, Hailey McKee had four points, Pamela Barajas and Jazmine Benitez had three. Avery Vander Veen had two.

The team made some progress on their basketball knowledge, Medina said, noting that the team is getting to the point to where new things can be added from game to game and the team can adjust to the changes.

Still, some of the little things still need work, like when a Quincy player jumped across the line when shooting free throws, which negated the points.

“You can’t go past the line until the ball hits the rim,” Medina said, attributing the mistake to the player’s eagerness.

The next day, Jan. 20, the team hosted East Valley-Yakima, with the Red Devils taking home a win by a score of 54-21.

Next up for the 0-16 Jacks (0-14 in conference) is a road matchup against conference leaders Wapato Jan. 26.

Tip-off against the 14-2 Wolves (13-1 in conference) is at 5:45 p.m.

The next day, the team hosts 6-10 Grandview. The Greyhounds are 5-9 in conference play. After that, the Lady Jacks face 7-9 Toppenish on the road Jan. 30 and Ephrata at home Feb. 2.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com