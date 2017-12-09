Posted on Dec 9, 2017

Quincy girls wrestling among best at Bob Mars

Led by intense, competitive athletes, the Quincy Jacks girls wrestling team brought home plenty of good memories from their trip to Kennewick for the Bob Mars Invitational.

The tournament, which doubled as the season opener for the girls squad, saw a Quincy team that excelled, said Quincy head girls wrestling coach William Clifton.

“We had some girls that went undefeated, we had some girls that didn’t win but who came out excited and who were able to see that all the training had effects,” Clifton said.

Green-and-gold lightbulbs were going off above wrestlers’ heads all tournament long, Clifton said.

“(Wrestlers were saying) ‘Oh, that’s why we are doing this,’ or ‘Oh, I see.’ We had a lot of those ‘A-ha!’ moments,” Clifton said. “Which was great.” One wrestler put to use a move she had just learned, and used it to pin an opponent, Clifton said.

“A great underhook that took the other girl right to her back,” Clifton said. “(The Quincy wrestler) came out saying, ‘Wow, it works, it works! I didn’t think it would really work.’ It was great.”

Samantha Schaapman went undefeated at the tournament, which did not have placings or rankings for its wrestlers, choosing instead a mix-and-match format.

“That was amazing,” said Clifton about Schaapman’s performance. “She had never wrestled before, she is a senior, she goes out and she wins.”

Cynthia Diaz, a state tournament alternate in 2016-2017, also went undefeated at the tournament. Freshman Jaselyn Jones lost one match, but lost it to a senior 7-6 in the last 15 seconds of the third round.

“It was exciting,” Clifton said. “To have her lose that match was disappointing, but at the same time, you take a look at a young girl, a freshman like this. Going up against a girl who has wrestled for four years, and she almost beats her.”

All these good results make the upcoming year look like a promising one for the Jacks, Clifton said.

“It leads us to believe we have got the makings of a fantastic team,” he said. “We are young, we are green, but they are progressing at a very fast rate.”

All the girls at the Bob Mars had at least two matches, while some had three. In addition, they were able to watch other girls wrestle, watch the JV and varsity boys wrestle, since they were also competing in the same tournament.

Some girls did not win any matches, but they came out “thinking like wrestlers,” Clifton said, aware of what they had to do to get better.

“I think what all the coaches were happy about was, it’s going to give us something to go back into practice with tomorrow and say, ‘OK, now you understand what we are saying, why we are saying it and the impact of all this. You have got to practice and you gotta go hard all during practice. You can’t just let up because there are other girls out there that are practicing just as hard as you.’”

Seventeen girls made the trip to the tournament in the Tri-Cities. Fourteen of them had varsity matches.

“It’s a good starting point,” Clifton said. “We don’t take our girls to a lot of these tougher tournaments because a lot of our girls this year were green, new to Quincy wrestling,” Clifton said. “We don’t want them getting beat up. Just open the door and say, ‘Hey, this is wrestling. Take a look.’”

In addition to Quincy, Chiawana also showed up at the Bob Mars. This was useful for the Jacks, which wrestle Chiawana at home Thursday night in their home opener.

“We got to see what they were doing, how they were wrestling,” Clifton said. “This gives us a chance to go back and say, ‘This is what they were doing,’ and we are going to teach our girls how to defend against it, and we are going to teach our girls what kind of offense they need to have for it. So for us, it was a big benefit.”

After a long day of wrestling and having had their first taste of success, there were plenty of smiles found on the bus trip back, Clifton said.

“A lot of them (floated) back to the bus,” he said.

Wrestling against Chiawana starts at 7 p.m.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com