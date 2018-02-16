Posted on Feb 16, 2018

Quincy girls wrestling sends two to state

With a mix of sweat and tears on her face Cynthia Diaz welcomed a day that had taken more than a year to arrive.

Twelve months ago, Diaz made it to state as an alternate. This year, she earned an outright berth, finishing fourth in the 110-lbs. category at the girls wrestling regional tournament in Spokane Valley Feb. 11.

Diaz was one of two Quincy wrestlers to earn berths at the big dance, with district champion Jaselyn Jones finishing as the regional runner-up at 135 lbs.

Samantha Schaapman finished sixth at 190 lbs. Cassandra Ruiz competed in the 235-lb. bracket but did not place.

Diaz’ day began with a 9-5 victory over Dayana Gonzolaz of Kennewick, followed by a loss by pin to eventual regional champ Olyvia Smith of Zillah in the semifinals.

Diaz then rebounded by beating Joana Valdez of Toppenish 7-3 to earn a ticket to state. Already qualified, Diaz then faced Sophia Dixon of Deer Park, losing by pin in the second round.

Her voice breaking, Diaz said she was grateful to everyone who helped her get to the Dome, especially her coaches.

“I’m really excited to go to the Dome this year and experience it, not as an alternate, but as a qualifier, it means a lot,” she said. “I’m really thankful for everything my coaches have put me through. “

Diaz said she wants to come back with a medal from the Mat Classic, the name given to the state tournament. The top eight wrestlers get a medal at the tournament, held Feb. 16-17.

“I need to wrestle smart and hard the first day so I can qualify into the second day.”

The wrestlers who participate in the second day get a medal for sure, Diaz said.

Jones said she was really happy to make it to state, a goal that seemed unattainable for her, a freshman, at the beginning of the season.

“I didn’t think I’d make it that far,” she said. “It can’t get any better than this.”

Jones’ day began with a third-period pin of Savannah Maltos of Toppenish, followed by a second-period pin of Othello’s Leslie Rodriguez in the semifinals.

In the finals, Jones yielded to Riverview’s Dempsi Talkington, losing by pin in the second period.

Jones said she will go for the championship at the dome.

“I was in seventh grade and I was hoping I would get first place in all four years of high school,” Jones said. “That’s been my goal since.”

Jones’ trip to the dome will be her final appearance, at least for a while, as a Quincy wrestler. She is moving to Idaho with her family.

She debuts in Tacoma against Sadee Huckleberry of Castle Rock at 11:52 a.m. on Friday.

The winner wrestles the winner of the match between Rogers-Puyallup’s Emma Souza and Alisha Van Scoy of Stanwood.

Diaz debuts in Tacoma against Alexis Delahanty of Hoquiam at 10:40 a.m. on Friday.

The winner will go up against the winner of the matchup between Leah Hiatt of Redmond and Salyna Shotwell of Rogers-Puyallup.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@qvpr.com