Posted on Dec 18, 2017

Quincy girls wrestling thumps Chiawana, 51-24

Showing intensity and brawn, the Quincy Lady Jacks girls wrestling team defeated the visiting Chiawana Riverhawks during the green-and-gold’s home opener for the 2017 season.

Unless you count an exhibition loss at 110 lbs. in the fifth match of the night, the Lady Jacks started their matchup against Chiawana with seven straight wins, including pins by Samantha Schaapman at 190 lbs., Jackie Torres at 100 lbs., Xochitl Tafoya at 105 lbs., Cynthia Diaz at 115 lbs., Alex Mondragon at 120 lbs., and Josseline Gonzalez at 125 lbs.

Not to be outdone, Aileen Perez and Brenda Salgado also won by pin at 145 and 170 lbs., respectively.

Schaapman started the night with a pin of Chiawana’s Leslie Perez. Cassandra Ruiz followed with an 8-2 victory over Chiawana’s Janet Rodriguez at 235 lbs., and Quincy’s Torres pinned Joselyn Madrigal. Lastly, Quincy’s Tafoya pinned Alexandra Reyes, in a battle of freshmen.

Having forfeited at 110 lbs., Quincy sent Marisol Cardenas to the mat for an exhibition against Itzel Cardenas (no relation, which ended with Quincy’s wrestler losing by pin.

In the next match, Mondragon, a senior, pinned a Chiawana freshman Leilani Farias at 120 lbs. Later, Gonzalez pinned Chiawana’s Shayla Martinez at 125 lbs. in a duel of seniors.

Next up, Quincy’s duo of siblings, Pahola (130 lbs.) and Paloma (135 lbs.) Villanueva dropped matches to Chiawana’s Litzy Rivera and Lizzbeth Castaneda respectively, both by pin. Quincy frosh Jaselyn Jones lost to senior Morgan Shines by third-round pin at 140 lbs.

Ending the night were Briana Cordova, who won an exhibition by pin at 155 lbs. versus Chiawana’s Angela Paniagua, and Brenda Salgado, who pinned Myra Hichman of Chiawana in the first round at 170 lbs, giving Quincy the last points of the night.

Doing this well this early in the season surprised Quincy head coach William Clifton a little bit.

In an interview after the match, Clifton said his team looked a little nervous prior to the contest, but responded well.

Donning a big smile, Clifton said the team “is starting to come along. We are really happy with them. Even the coaches are surprised tonight. They came here to wrestle and they showed it.”

Representing Quincy at home was a big deal for these girls, Clifton said, noting that the girls wanted to show everybody that they are wrestlers.

At the Bob Mars invite in Kennewick, the Quincy girls had seen some of the Chiawana girls in action, but it did not help that much, he said.

“We didn’t wrestle that many of them but what it did do was whet the appetite of our girls,” Clifton said. “They saw their own potential. They saw it and they went for it.”

Love of competition characterizes these girls, some of whom looked pretty upset after dropping a match and ecstatic after winning one, with Diaz pacing back and forth in between rounds.

You can catch these girls tonight at the Othello Mix and Match, starting at 6 p.m. After that, the team wrestles in Newport Saturday, at 10 a.m, displaying the kind of intensity that just delights coaches.

“Funny thing is, we didn’t have to do all that much,” Clifton said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com