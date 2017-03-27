Posted on Mar 27, 2017 in News

A Quincy grad in the business of dreams

The road was long but scenic. And Phil Anderson brought a camera.

A lifelong shutterbug, Anderson, 41, turned his love for all things photography into a career in the movies that this year celebrates its 10th birthday.

A Quincy graduate, Anderson works as a director of photography at movie productions for TV and film, in charge of the electric department the camera department and the grip department, helping the director create the visual style or look that he or she seeks to create.

It all happened by accident, with him attending a dance while in college at EWU and a casting agent asking him and his friends if they would like to be in a movie shooting in Spokane.

A look around the set intrigued him, especially seeing “a whole bunch of people working together to create this thing all by hand,” Anderson said. “And I said, ‘This is interesting, this is the thing I want to do.’”

Anderson started as a camera assistant, and in that capacity has worked in low-budget flicks as well as with some big names like directors John Carpenter, who directed the 1978 slasher film “Halloween,” and Russell Mulkahey, the director of the 1986 Sean Connery film “Highlander.”

Some directors take in a lot of input, some just know exactly what they want, down to the type of lens and shot, and some want nothing but to work with actors and leave the visual side of things to the director of photography.

“It varies, depending on the director and the project,” said Anderson, who loves his career so much he once dropped out of grad school with six pages left to go on his thesis to go work on a project with an Emmy award-winning special effects artist.

He missed out on a postgraduate degree, but the gig allowed him to be accepted into the union, “and it’s been great ever since,” he said.

In his years in the industry, Anderson has witnessed technology and its sudden availability change the landscape for those starting out.

“Part of the joke is you can just come out of college and say you are director of photography,” Anderson said, “or a director.” Many people have taken that route, Anderson said, calling the shots on a project right out of college.

The traditional route included working as a loader, a camera assistant and other jobs until reaching the DP position. Technology has allowed people to skip those steps, which is not necessarily a good thing, Anderson said.

“The trick is that while I spent six or seven years working on those positions, I got to work on shows I never would have been able to do if I had just said I was a director of photography,” Anderson said. “I got to see bigger lighting setups, camera crews, all sort of things I never would have seen or learned had I just said ‘I’m now a director of photography.’”

In addition, Anderson’s path has allowed him to meet people and work with people, and make connections in a business where the old adage “it’s all about who you know” still carries heft.

If you don’t have any friends in the industry, and you haven’t built any relationships, Anderson said, it can be hard to compete for work.

“There are a million people with the same experience level you do,” he said referring to fresh college grads “all competing for those same jobs. And that pushes rates really, really low, and there are guys I know that are working for free, less than minimum wage, or will buy all this equipment and then will offer that almost for free to get these jobs.”

On the other hand, the traditional route moves at a slower pace, which can be frustrating, he said. Still, slow is in the eye of the beholder.

“Thirty years ago, DPs were working in the industry for 20 years before they were given the chance to work as DPs,” Anderson said. “So if you are able to do it in 10 years, you are way ahead.”

The industry can be pretty ruthless, and there are people willing to make all sorts of sacrifices to try and make it, Anderson said, including “living in their mom’s basement for decades.”

Asked how he has managed to stay out of the basement and remain on his own in Portland, where he worked in the hit series “Portlandia,” he credits living frugally and starting in the industry at a particularly rough time for his peers.

He became camera assistant around the same time the writers’ guild strike happened in 2007. That shut down production across the nation.

“I watched a whole bunch of guys who were very successful, multiple houses, just start losing houses and couldn’t pay their mortgages, because everything was so good, they had overextended themselves, so when things went bad they couldn’t pay their bills.”

Witnessing such struggles became a lesson for Anderson. That, he decided, was not going to happen to him, and so far it hasn’t.

A college grad himself, with a degree in communication and another in psychology, he has found in the movie business a place to put both degrees to use.

“All the time,” he said. “As DP I am responsible for managing a whole bunch of people. Even though I’m trying to create something artistic, I’m also managing different personalities, interpreting scripts and figuring out what actors are trying to say and work with the director.”

So far, he says, the director’s chair holds little allure to him. He doesn’t know if he ever wants the job. Dealing with actors and their needs is tough, and for a guy who’s more technical than empathetic, the director’s job makes him glad he’s not one.

“I love working as a DP, I love the visual side, it’s really fun to paint with light, and I enjoy the relationship I have with the director. My one audience member is right there with me, so I get feedback right away.”

“I love the job,” he added. “I doubt I would ever pursue anything else.”

FROM FARM TO FILM

A Quincy product, Phil Anderson credits his upbringing working on farms with much of his success in the film industry.

“I learned so much growing up in Quincy,” he said. “You would not think that applies very often, growing up working in the farms, the fields and working long hours, but for me it applies all the time. You work in the movies, you spend a whole bunch of time standing outside in the rain, in the snow, in the cold. You work on a farm, you do the same thing.”

He credits that upbringing for the ability to shake off a 14-hour workday in the rain. He also credits it for the ability to figure things out, build things and fix things.

“I learned all that working on the farm,” said Anderson, a onetime assistant mechanic for Simplot and for other farming businesses.

A Class of 1994 graduate of Quincy High School, he had no audio-video classes available during his time as a Jackrabbit. But that does not mean he did not try. He took art classes, and for a biology class, he produced a deafness-prevention video as a public service announcement.

“We were idiots in high school, so we decided to grab a toy rabbit and set it on fire, and then play a lot of heavy metal music,” Anderson said, “and then show that as the reason why you should not listen to heavy metal music.”

Whether that inspired him to pursue a career in film later on, Anderson says he does not know. The folks at home nurtured his interests more. His grandpa liked shooting video and would let him play with his camera, and Anderson would shoot short movies with his G.I. Joe characters.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com