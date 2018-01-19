Posted on Jan 19, 2018

Quincy grad is latest featured artist at library

Father knew best, after all.

Holly Petersen started drawing when she was still a toddler, watching her father, an art major in college, do abstract paintings.

As a child, Petersen, the featured artist at the Quincy branch of the North Central Regional Library for the next three months, did not understand abstract paintings, preferring instead more realistic looking creations.

“All I wanted to do was cartoons and landscaping,” she said. “Realistic stuff, and he always did modern, and I would say, ‘I don’t get that kind of art.’”

Now in her thirties, Petersen is a devoted fan of the abstract.

“The color, the vibrant color and the design, and how it’s modern-looking,” she said. “I love that.”

The change occurred in college, when she took art classes, and “the realistic stuff got boring,” she said.

Once she got into abstract – and she could appreciate her father’s love for it – she began to learn more about it from him.

“We would paint outside together,” she said.

With the passing of time, the influence of her father remains. For starters, the only time she ever paints what she calls realistic stuff, is when she is asked to. Otherwise, it’s all abstract painting on the walls of her home.

This is the second time her art has been shown at the Quincy library, and for this exhibit she was very specific in picking out which paintings to hang there.

“The only ones I don’t take off my walls are the ones my dad and I have done,” she said. “Those stay on my wall, because they are just a little too precious.”

In addition to being a painter, Petersen is an actress, participating in a number of plays at Soap Lake’s Masquers Theater and Quincy Valley Allied Arts. The two interests have intersected a few times, with Petersen’s paintings decorating the sets in some of the plays, when she’s not painting the set itself to make it look real.

Sometimes when she’s acting she can’t help but notice little flaws in her artwork.

“It happens once in a great while,” she said. “And then, after the play, I’ll go fix it, even if I have to stay until midnight.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com