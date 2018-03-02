Posted on Mar 2, 2018

Quincy grad qualifies for national wrestling tourney

In his first season as a collegiate wrestler, Quincy graduate Raul Barajas wants to keep climbing.

Already one of the top two wrestlers in his 125-lb. category in the National Collegiate Wrestling Association’s Northwest Championships, Barajas has qualified for the national tournament in Allen, Texas, and wants to come back with a top-eight finish, which would certify him as an All-American.

Barajas said he has beaten two of the five top-10 wrestlers he will face at nationals and that tells him he has a pretty good shot of achieving his goal and close out his first year of wrestling for Grays Harbor College with a good showing in the Lone Star State.

At the NCWA championships, he reached the finals and then decided not to compete for the gold medal. The reason was simple. He had already qualified for Nationals, besting wrestlers from a handful of states, and his opponent in the gold-medal match was GHC teammate Jesus Torres. No need risking injury, Barajas said, to himself or to his teammate.

“We did a coin flip to see who wins,” Barajas said with a laugh. “He won and I injury-defaulted.”

The competition at the regional saw Barajas go in as the No. 2 seed, so a second-place finish suits him just fine.

The traveling across state lines, after four years of traveling within Washington, does not suit him so well, he said.

“We have gone on long road trips like California, Utah, Wyoming, Oregon, many times, and it’s not fun,” he said. “We have also flown to Virginia.”

What makes traveling rough is that one of a traveler’s favorite pastimes, guilt-free eating, is not allowed on a wrestler’s road trip because he has to make weight once he arrives. So a long trip feels even longer once the stomach starts grumbling.

“The life of a wrestler,” said Barajas. “Just listen to music, try to get focused and don’t think about food.”

After weigh-in, Barajas said, “that’s when you get to munch out and you eat anything you want.”

While on campus in Aberdeen, Barajas has at least one family member nearby. Cousin Kateri Rowell, also a Quincy grad, attends GHC.

Rowell also wrestles and just finished competing at women’s nationals, finishing sixth.

“She motivates me to do better because she’s doing great,” Barajas said. “And I also want to do great. I want to keep it going.”

Going to nationals feels like a dream come true for Barajas, who said he never thought he would get to wrestle at this level.

The three-day tournament at the Allen Events Center Arena begins March 8 and runs through March 10.

“I have a really good chance,” Barajas said. “Everyone believes I can place top-eight. I believe it myself, too. I have already competed with the top guys in the nation and I could hang on.”

Lastly, the experience of choosing his own classes is one of the favorite things about college life for Barajas. There’s more free time, he said, but he spends most of it in the wrestling room, and by the end of the day, getting into trouble is the last thing on his mind.

“By the end of the day I’m all worn out,” he said with a laugh. “Can’t really do nothing.”

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@qvpr.com