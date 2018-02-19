Posted on Feb 19, 2018

Quincy grad signs with Minnesota college’s soccer program

Quincy graduate Gabriella Flores has signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Division II NCAA college University of Minnesota at Crookston.

Flores, a 2016 graduate of QHS, played soccer for two years at Wenatchee Valley College, under the tutelage of coach Anya Belcher before choosing UMC over a college in Nebraska.

UMC and the Nebraska college were the only two that Flores visited. Charmed by the size of the school and by the attention the coaching staff paid its players, Flores chose UMC.

“They made it clear they wanted to make sure everyone succeeded,” Flores said.

She said she wanted a smaller college rather than a big one.

“I didn’t want to be lost, I guess,” she said.

Flores sent a video and an email to the coaching staff at UMC, one of hundreds of emails she sent to places like New York, Canada and Hawaii. If the teams replied, she sent them the highlight video.

“Some coaches said, ‘would you like to fly out for a tryout?’” Flores said. “The Minnesota coach was more like, “I will pay for everything, I want to see you play and I want you.’ That’s when I was like, ‘OK, this might be the school.’”

The coaching staff at UMC asked for a video of an entire game. Once they watched it, they decided to fly Flores out to Minnesota.

Staying closer to home was never much of a possibility, Flores said. Coaches from colleges like Eastern Washington and Central Washington wanted freshmen and out-of-state players more, which only increased Flores’ desire to look for a college from outside Washington.

“If they are looking for girls out-of-state, maybe the out-of-state coaches are looking for out-of-state girls as well,” she said.

Flores’ parents are worried about the cold weather and the distance, but they are also proud of their daughter achieving a long-held dream.

“I think it will be OK,” she said. The team is about the same size as the team at Wenatchee Valley College, Flores said.

If things go sour quickly in Minnesota, she will attend Washington State University, she said.

A holding forward, she will play the same position at UMC, Flores said.

“We scrimmaged against his top players and the coach said, ‘I have a lot of confidence in you,’” Flores said.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@qvpr.com