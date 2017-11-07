Posted on Nov 7, 2017

Quincy grad thrives on SFCC volleyball team

She’s a 5’2” Bigfoot and she’s fitting right in.

Kaitlin Ramsey, a libero for Spokane Falls Community College is in the midst of a strong sophomore season, and does not want it to end.

As a member of the Spokane Falls Sasquatch volleyball squad, Ramsey has won two in-season tournaments this year and has secured a berth in the Northwest Athletic Conference championships.

The Sasquatch are 31-8 for the season, including a 17-3 record in September and a first place at the Grays Harbor Crossover tournament last week in Aberdeen.

The conference championships are at Tacoma, Nov. 15, with Bellevue College looming as a possible first-round opponent.

A four-year libero under Nicole Dreher at Quincy, Ramsey has remained a back-row presence for the Sasquatch, although she sometimes plays as a defensive specialist.

She ventures beyond the attack line but, she says, at 5 feet, 2 inches, that’s not always recommended, “especially when you have girls who are six-foot, you’re not going to have any luck up there,” she added.

Not that she minds missing out on the blocking. Playing defense is her favorite part of the game, anyway, in particular the rush of adrenaline she gets when one of those six-footers slams the ball toward her and she has to dig it out before it hits the floor.

The biggest transition she made once she started playing college ball was the new faces around the locker room. Quincy-born and raised, Ramsey has been playing volleyball since fifth grade, so the teammates in her age group remained the same until graduation.

Then she arrived in the Lilac City and all the faces were new. Ramsey chose to look on the bright side, rather than feel too homesick.

“It was cool to go to a school where everybody was involved and ready to play,” she said, “each and every day.”

The only time she sees a familiar face is when she plays against Wenatchee Valley, another NWAC school. The Lady Knights’ roster includes Ramsey’s close friend and former Quincy teammate Samantha Kleyn.

The pace of the game is faster in college, but she says she adapted to it pretty easily. Now that her second season of Sasquatch volleyball approaches its conclusion, Ramsey has a bittersweet decision to make.

Time with the Sasquatch has been a treat, with intense training, exciting games and a close-knit group of players who have won more than 30 matches this year alone. As a second-year player though, she has to transfer to continue her education. Ramsey says she wonders where to go next. Her next school might be a good school but the volleyball team’s chemistry might not be as good.

“I’m in a really good program right now,” the future elementary school teacher said, “with a great coaching staff and great teammates, so it’s really hard to decide whether I want to go to a four-year school and continue on. I’m worried it’s not going to be as great an experience.”

In the meantime, the focus is on a shorter-term goal: vanquishing Bellevue College in mid-November. The Bulldogs are the top team in the NWAC’s North Region and the Sasquatch are third in the East Region but Ramsey likes her team’s chances.

“We have played them three times, we beat them three times,” she said.

Lastly, those players in high school who want to have as good of an experience playing college ball as Ramsey has, need to be ready to work hard and be coachable, she said.

“Coaches want to see that you have the attitude to want to get better every day,” she said. “You work hard and you’ll find a spot on the court.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com