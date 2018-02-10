Posted on Feb 10, 2018

Quincy graduate makes a name for herself in UK

Jenna Arnall, Quincy High graduate and University of Washington graduate, is now also a Bath grad.

Arnall, 22, earned a master’s degree in international security from the University of Bath, in England, and will now pursue a Ph.D. from the same institution, starting this month.

She finished the master’s degree in September last year, and before starting her work toward her doctorate, she stopped by her old hometown in Grant County for the holidays.

Being an American in Europe is not all that easy these days, but she says that other than a few jokes here and there, it’s not so bad. Her English sounds different now, as she has taken on the precise enunciation of the British, hard Ts and all.

“They will say lit-tle, not little,” Arnall said, adding that it took about 48 hours in the U.S. for things to turn “little” again.

While she was a student at UW, one of her requirements was to take a class in international relations, and that’s when she really began digging into the field.

“I just found it interesting to see how states interact,” she said. “Found it interesting to see how political leaders make decisions and how that affects policy.”

While at Bath, she delighted in having the opportunity to see the world through the eyes of people who came from all over the world to study there.

A master’s in international security nudges open some big doors, Arnall said, with some of her former classmates working as interns in the European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium. Others have launched careers in politics. She has decided to stay in the classroom for at least another four years.

Three and a half years of the doctorate course work is spent on research, then the last six months go toward the thesis.

After that, she says, things will get “little” for good.

“I’d like to come back to the States,” she said. “Eight time zones is really far when you are away from your family.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com