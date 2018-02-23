Posted on Feb 23, 2018

Quincy graduate making it work at CWU

The burdens are heavier, the marks are shorter and the ceiling is higher for Alberto Tafoya at Central Washington University.

And the Quincy grad would not have it any other way.

The sturdy former Jackrabbit track and field standout now competes for the Wildcats in four disciplines: Shot put, discus, hammer and the weight throw.

Since this is college, the things he throws are heavier than they were in high school, and thus his marks are a bit lower than they were when he was wearing the green-and-gold.

“In high school I was doing 48 (feet) four (inches) in shotput and 154 (feet) in discus,” Tafoya said. “Last year, my PR (personal record) in shotput was 47-something.”

Still, there’s little doubt in Tafoya’s mind that he’s where he is supposed to be.

“(My marks) have been improving since last year,” he said, later adding he relishes the chance to keep competing, sometimes next to his brother Armando, another Quincy track standout who finished his college career after the 2017-18 indoor season.

Track and field in college is split between indoor and outdoor seasons.

Alberto Tafoya did not compete indoor in 2017-18 but will begin competing outdoors in March of this year.

“My first meet should be March 10,” he said. During the outdoor season, Tafoya competes in shot put, hammer and discus, leaving the weight throw for the indoor season.

Qualifying for nationals is not in the picture right now, so Tafoya’s focus is on getting his marks up. He said he knows he still has time.

“I’m a sophomore so I got a couple more years of school,” he said.

A clinical physiology major at CWU, Tafoya said his line of study has helped him some as an athlete.

He would like to qualify for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s championship meet at the end of the year, he added.

The road trip to the end-of-year meet is far longer than anything he saw while at Quincy.

The biggest difference between high school and college track and field is the length of the track season.

Practices in college begin in October and the season runs through May.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@qvpr.com