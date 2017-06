Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News

Quincy graduates say farewell

A beach ball makes a cameo, breaking up the solemnity of the Quincy High School valedictorian speeches during graduation ceremonies on June 9 in Jaycee Stadium. The evening was equal parts short and sweet. One graduate sported a message in Spanish on her cap that read, “They wanted to bury us, they didn’t know we were seeds.”