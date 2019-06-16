Posted on Jun 15, 2019

Quincy High School ‘saved best for last’

Graduation ceremonies June 7 for the Quincy High School Class of 2019 were a joyful celebration for 166 students ready to move to the next phase of their young lives.

It is the final class to graduate from the high school facility that for decades has been the home of the Jacks. The facility will become a middle school over the summer, and the next crop of seniors will graduate from the new high school, which is nearing completion.

During graduation ceremonies, the focus was on the students. The Jaycee Stadium stands were full. The weather was mild, and a steady breeze on the field kept students clad in green and yellow gowns reaching for their caps.

Following a great rendition of the national anthem by the QHS Spectrum Choir, Principal Marcus Pimpleton spoke. He asked the graduates to stand to acknowledge parents and other supporters in the audience.

“This is as much their graduation as it is yours,” he said.

As a principal he said he has three hopes for the grads: that they leave with a thirst for learning; that their experience prepared them for college and career; and that they acquired tools for a positive, productive and happy life.

He also thanked the students for the warm welcome they gave him as the new principal.

Three students gave speeches. The first was class president Lurdes Guzman. Speaking in Spanish and then English, she had the students laughing as she recounted funny moments at school. She thanked teachers, gave advice to younger students, and wrapped up her speech saying, “We made it, we’re finally done!” eliciting shouts from the students.

The class salutatorian, Melissa Aguilar, thanked everyone who made it possible for her to graduate, and, like her classmate, shared some funny reminiscences. Offering her congratulations, she ended with, “This is just the beginning – we made it!”

The class valedictorian, Avery Vander Veen, thanked supporters for helping her on her way to graduation. Speaking to the graduating seniors, she said, “We have finally achieved a goal that took 12 years.”

Commenting on the close of an era at the high school, Vander Veen said the Class of 2019 should be proud of being the last seniors to have the experiences shared by students over the decades, such as competing on Woodworth Court.

“We all know they saved the best for last,” she said to roars of approval.

Then the Spectrum Choir and Concert Choir seniors joined for a number titled “I Lived.”

Superintendent John Boyd certified and congratulated the Class of 2019.

Then each graduate had a turn to receive a diploma and the warm congratulations of district officials.

The last student in line, Trevor Moloso, put an exclamation on the proceedings by doing a back flip.

After the traditional switch of the tassel and cap toss, families and friends streamed down onto the field, carrying bouquets and balloons for the Class of 2019.

Quincy High School graduates toss their caps at the end of ceremonies June 7.

Photo by Dave Burgess

College bound

The Quincy High School Class of 2019 has a variety of post-high school plans, but many plan to continue their education at colleges and universities around the state.

Graduates won scholarships totaling more than $967,000.

Are there more Huskies or Cougars in the Class of 2019? The University of Washington edged out Washington State University. Nine Quincy grads are headed to WSU, and 10 are headed to UW.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com