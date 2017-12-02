Posted on Dec 2, 2017

Quincy High School students to travel to Microsoft

Quincy High School students will get an hour of code and a few minutes of football on an upcoming trip west.

Students will visit the Microsoft Store in Bellevue on Dec. 5 as part of the computer giant’s continued mission to inspire and engage students to try coding, “and continue developing critical skills that will prepare them for future careers,” a press release from Kimberly Lamberton, a spokesperson for the company, stated. The event, Hour of Code, is part of Science Education Week, which runs from Dec. 4-10.

In addition, the students will get a chance to meet Seattle Seahawks player Luke Willson, the press release added.

Coding skills are now required in nearly every industry, from manufacturing to retail, but a majority of young people don’t have access to programs that teach these skills, Lamberton wrote. In Washington, it’s essential to provide students with these skills so that they can participate in and benefit from today’s digital economy, especially given only 98 schools in Washington (23 percent of Washington schools with Advanced Placement programs) offered the AP Computer Science course in 2015-2016. As background, there are fewer AP exams taken in computer science than in any other STEM subject area.

“Microsoft understands the importance of access to computer science education for students to fully participate in today’s digital economy,” Lamberton wrote, “And it is by working with organizations like Boys & Girls Club and Code.org, the founder of Hour of Code in the State of Washington that it supports this mission.”

To learn more about Hour of Code, visit this page from Microsoft’s blog, https://blogs.microsoft.com/blog/2017/11/14/hour-code-2017-unlock-exciting-new-world-taking-heros-journey/.

In an email, Ross Kondo, who teaches the TEALS (Technology Education and Literacy in Schools) classes at Quincy High School, said the trip will involve students in both the introductory and Advanced Placement classes, with lunches provided on site. During the event, the older students will help the younger students with a Minecraft-based Hour of Code activity, which they will then show to Willson.

“Then we will get three or four children from the AP class to show projects they have completed last year,” Kondo wrote.

The event will be covered by Seattle TV station KOMO in English and its Univision affiliate in Spanish.

By Post-Register Staff