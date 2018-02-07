Posted on Feb 7, 2018

Quincy hires a police captain

The new police captain in the Quincy Police Department will be Ryan Green. He was named at the Feb. 6 meeting of the Quincy City Council and will start on Feb. 16.

Currently, Green works as Major Crimes Detective with Grant County Sheriff’s Office and has been in that role for 10 years, he said. He was been with GCSO for 12 years, and before that, Green worked five years in the Ephrata Police Department. Prior to that, he served four years in the Air Force doing law enforcement and security, he said.

Green said he grew up in the Grand Coulee area. He obtained two associate’s degrees from Spokane Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University. He lives in Ephrata, is married and has four children.

At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Quincy Chief of Police Kieth Siebert spoke about an agenda item to fill the vacant police captain position.

“For the police department, this appointment will create a span of leadership that will help the police department succeed,” Siebert said.

There was no discussion on the motion, and the council members approved it, with no votes against it. The captain position had been discussed in city government last year, and the council had approved funding the position.

One of the attractions of the job, Green said, is that the Quincy Police Department “is an up and coming agency.” He will get to work with Siebert, whom Green said is a good friend and mentor. Siebert also formerly worked at the GCSO and was a lieutenant when he took the chief of police job in Quincy in December 2017.

Green said he sees it as a benefit that he comes to the department with many years of experience in investigations, including cases of shootings.

Siebert said he has known Green for about 17 years, going back to his time with the Ephrata Police Department.

“He’s always been a professional, caring individual,” Siebert said.

Among the reasons for the choice of Green, Siebert said were Green’s experience with investigations and his heart. As police captain, Green will add to the culture Siebert wants to build in the Quincy Police Department, Siebert said, a culture that recognizes and fosters good work.

“He’s going to do great here,” Siebert said.

He said the department staff was ecstatic that Green was going to join the department. Siebert said Green would have a swearing-in ceremony on Feb. 20.

“I’m happy to be here and looking forward to serving the citizens of Quincy,” Green said.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com