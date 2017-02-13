Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Feb 13, 2017 in Sports

Quincy hitter Kehl signs with Edmonds CC

Quincy Jacks infielder Cody Kehl will play baseball for the Edmonds Tritons next year.

Kehl, a senior with the Jacks who will play shortstop and catcher for the Jacks this year, said he had narrowed his options down to Everett, Edmonds and Bellevue. The first school to drop from his list was Bellevue.

“I’m not a very big fan of Bellevue’s field,” he said.

He visited both remaining campuses and said he liked Edmonds’ “competitive atmosphere,” and coaching staff.

“The coaches have been there for a while,” he said. “Built a winning program, and everything is centered on campus, it’s real nice.”

Edmonds is 15 miles north of Seattle, Kehl said the biggest adjustment will be getting used to the rain.

He said he knew he wanted to play in the North Division of the Northwest Athletic Conference, calling the NWAC one of the better junior-college athletic conferences in the nation.

He said he first leaned toward playing at a junior college during his sophomore year, when scouts and coaches from universities told him he was still too small to play Division I and would benefit from playing the junior-college circuit. Kehl said he decided that if he was going to play juco, he was going to go to the best juco he could find.

“Nothing against the coaches at Big Bend or Wenatchee,” he said, “ but the best competition for myself as a real competitor was over there or way down south in Washington at Lower Columbia Community College. But for the most part I wanted to stay at the top of the line of schools and NWAC North is where all those are at.”

In 2016, Edmonds finished fourth in the seven-team North Division, with a conference record of 15-9. Everett topped the division with 16-8. Big Bend finished fifth in the eight-team East Division with a 14-14 record. Wenatchee Valley finished in the cellar, with a 3-25 conference record. Lower Columbia topped the West Division with a 21-4 conference record.

He said he wants to play two years at Edmonds and then transfer to a larger college and keep playing ball. Playing at Edmonds will give him the playing time he may not have gotten playing at a larger school.

A Running Start student who has already earned an Associate of Arts degree, he will pursue a business degree while at Edmonds, enrolling in the school’s Dual Enrollment program, which allows students to take classes at a four-year-college level while attending ECC.

“I’m there to just play baseball,” Kehl said of Edmonds. “After I’m done playing baseball, whether that’s college or I get drafted, I’m going to go back to trade school and be a sports broadcaster or go into the culinary field and be a chef.”

His focus on baseball won’t hurt his grades, he said. Baseball is a priority, but if the grades aren’t there he will not be able to play ball, so he will have to keep his grades up regardless, he added.

“I don’t think it will be take away from it that I’m not super passionate about where I’m going to, because ultimately I will have to have good enough grades to keep playing baseball,” he said.

Baseball will be the first reason to get good grades, he added. College ball requires a maturity that is not as essential in high school.

“Baseball is such a game of failure that you are going to have to be able to accept that,” he said. “There are different ways to handle that and in high school you can get away with a lot of hothead stuff; you can get aggravated with yourself.”

The game differs in college, even at the juco level, he said, with less room for hot tempers.

“In college, you can still get upset but there’s no way you can let that transfer to how you play. If you do, next thing you know you’re sitting on the bench.”

And unlike high school where the star centerfielder doesn’t have another talented backup waiting his shot, the college game is rife with onetime high school stars.

Before he suits up for the Tritons, he has one more season of CWAC ball in Quincy. His future with Edmonds will not diminish his competitiveness while with the Jacks, Kehl said, adding that he wants to be the league MVP this year.

“If something is going to happen, it’s going to happen,” he said of an injury that might derail his future with the Tritons, “whether you’re going half or full-out. So I’m going to go full-out.”

Another plus about signing with Edmonds is the field. Not the Tritons’ home field, which he said he likes, but the field on Edgar Martinez Drive, half an hour south of campus, Safeco Field.

“I have been going to (Seattle) Mariner games since I was a little kid, so knowing that they are going to be right there, I’m sure I’ll attend quite a few more games in the future.”

The Jacks’ 2017 season starts March 10 at home.

