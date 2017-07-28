Posted on Jul 28, 2017 in Sports

Quincy hockey player returns from Nationals

Bailey Kehl, a youth hockey player from Quincy, just gave her incipient hockey career a major boost with an appearance at National 15U Camp in Minnesota.

The USA Hockey-sponsored gathering of 212 female youth hockey players in the nation allowed Kehl, 15, to train, work out and play in front of college coaches from across the nation.

Kehl’s appearance in St. Cloud, Minn., actually began taking shape at a player development camp in Washington, where Kehl was chosen to appear at a regional camp in Colorado Springs.

The trip to Colorado Springs was the second one in two years for Kehl. Last year, she was not chosen to move on to Nationals, because she was only 14, a year too young.

This year, she made the cut, out of about 12 defensemen, to move on to Minnesota.

In the Gopher State, Kehl and the rest of the girls were drafted into 12 separate teams. The teams then trained and played games against one another.

“It was really fun,” she said. “It was competitive hockey, which I like, and it was nice meeting girls from different states.”

The camp also allowed Kehl and the girls to showcase their talent for the college coaches in attendance. All the tournament’s teams had a college coach at the helm.

“That was nice, because you could talk to them as much as you wanted about what you wanted to do in the future,” she said, adding that one of her dreams is to play Division I ice hockey in college.

The coaches weren’t too demanding, Bailey’s dad Russ Kehl said. Everybody on the ice could play, so there was no need to ask too much of the girls.

“This is more of a showcase event for USA Hockey to track and develop kids more so than to really coach them hard,” Russ said. “Every girl there was already competitive in her own way.”

At home, Bailey is certainly not alone in that department. Her brother will play baseball for Edmonds next year.

The event had a tournament as part of its schedule, but the focus was on game-like situations rather than on winning the tournament, Russ said.

Now, the players at the 15U will have as their goal making the national team once they turn 17.

“I wanna play for the national team someday,” she said

Bailey says creating a chemistry with her teammates in Minnesota was not difficult, despite never having played with them before.

“It took us one practice,” she said. “to see how everybody played the game and then we took that into our game and then we took that into our game pretty well.”

Her time in Minnesota has made her a more mature player and that will help her in the upcoming weeks and months.

“Being coached by the best coaches was really good, too,” she said.

Bailey’s busy summer continues with trips to camps in Vermont next week for a coaches showcase, and from there she goes on to Boston for a girls’ hockey tournament called the Beantown Classic, where she will play with a Seattle-based team called the Wild.

Then, in September comes the big move to Okanagan, in southeastern British Columbia. She will attend school at the Okanagan Hockey Academy and attend high school in Penticton, B.C.

She will stay there 10 months, living with a Canadian family, starting Sept. 5.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity,” she said. “I’m really going to like it because you go to school in the morning for about three hours and then you go (play) hockey for four to five hours in the afternoon and then you come home.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com