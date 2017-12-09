Posted on Dec 9, 2017

Quincy hoops drops games to Vikings, Wahluke Warriors

Despite an intense second quarter, and despite playing hard until the end, the Jacks boys basketball team struggled to match the size and scoring prowess of the 2016-17 state runners-up Selah Vikings and lost 89-40 last Dec. 2.

Max Molina led the Jacks with 17 points, while Kyle Mills contributed seven, Ignacio Castillo had five, Gates Petersen had four, Connor Donovan had three points, Louie Merred had two and Carlos Solorio had two.

“Early in the game, I thought we were more solid,” head coach Wade Petersen said. “Getting good shots. We actually handled the press better than we have in the past two years.”

The home loss against Selah followed a Nov. 30 road loss to the Wahluke Warriors of Mattawa, by the score of 57-37.

Against Selah, the Jacks never stopped battling, despite the big Viking lead.

“I was really proud of our kids,” Petersen said. Selah is a good team, with battle-tested, talented players, he added.

Against Wahluke, Quincy went up against the SCAC’s reigning champion, with a lot of returners on the squad.

The Jacks missed Trajan Trevino, still nursing an injured leg.

“He really wants to get back and play,” Petersen said. Those playing weren’t lacking for effort, either.

“It’s really easy to play hard when things are going well,” Petersen said. “When things aren’t going so well, it’s really hard to continue to play and continue to battle.”

The team seeks to improve a little bit every game, Petersen said. With two freshmen on varsity, the learning continues.

“We are just trying to get them up to speed on our system, on our plays,” he said. “We run a pretty complex system, and that sometimes can be hard on the kids, to learn what we are doing. That will be a work in progrss, but they are doing really well.”

The Jacks play two more on the road, at Prosser on Friday and at Ellensburg on Saturday, before hosting Othello

Dec. 15.

“Two very good teams,” Petersen said of their next two games. “We will have our hands full on the road.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com