Posted on Mar 15, 2017 in Sports

Quincy hoopster Farias makes playoffs at BBCC

The party-poopers from North Central Washington now have joined a party of their own.

Thanks to a win against Spokane Valley, Big Bend Community College’s men’s hoops team have reached the NWAC tournament starting this Thursday in Everett.

The win over Spokane Valley spoiled their opponents’ bid to become the Northwest Athletic Conference’s 2017 regular-season co-champions.

Instead, Spokane Valley finished second and Big Bend earned a No. 4 seed to the tournament, all good news to Quincy’s Johan Farias, who plays for Moses Lake-based BBCC.

The first game at Everett is against Puget Sound Community College, the top team in the NWAC’s west division.

Being a fourth seed is not bad, Farias said. The Big Bend Running Vikings needed to win their last four games to finish with at least a shot at a higher seed, but instead finished 2-2.

A win against Puget Sound all but guarantees Big Bend a good finish by placing in the tournament. A loss sends them home.

The Vikes did not play Puget Sound this year, so it will be a matchup of strangers.

“We just started watching film on them,” Farias said. “We didn’t know anything about them. And they knew nothing about us.”

Still, the team remains confident.

“We are going to go win that game on Friday,” Farias said. Tipoff is 2 p.m. Thursday at Everett Community College. Live streams are available on nwacsports.org.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com