Posted on Jun 15, 2019

Quincy Innovation Academy graduates its first class

Capping the first year of Quincy Innovation Academy, eight students graduated in a ceremony June 6 at Quincy High School’s Performing Arts Center.

Created in fall 2018, QIA replaced the former High Tech High in Quincy.

Principal Kathie Brown directed the commencement program. She introduced Silvia Lizbet Valladolid-Solis, the QIA student body president, who would give the Senior Address.

“Today I am here because of the people who believed in me,” Valladolid-Solis said.

She spoke in English and Spanish, alternating, as did the next speaker, Enrique “Henry” Hernandez, who is a director on the Quincy School Board.

The graduating students of Quincy Innovation Academy listen to a speaker June 6.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register

To see a gallery of photos from graduation, click here.

Giving the commencement address, Hernandez shared how as he was growing up he thought about several occupations. None of them turned out to be his line of work.

“It’s difficult to know what you want to do,” he said.

Hernandez added his encouraging advice for the graduates to take with them into their futures.

“Don’t hang around home waiting for something great to happen … go out there and take on this world,” he said.

Next was an entertaining slide show set to music and showing students when they were toddlers or much younger. At the end of the slide show were video clips of the graduates expressing their thanks, what they are proud of and what they are looking forward to next.

Quincy School District Superintendent John Boyd then spoke briefly and gave his official validation of the graduates. They had met all the requirements of the district for graduation.

Then it was time for each to receive a diploma and congratulations from the district and QIA leaders. As each graduate’s name was announced, shouts and applause rung out. Boyd handed each a diploma with a big smile and a handshake.

After that, all that was left was the transfer of the tassle, then to move to the lobby for cupcakes, hugs and photos with family and friends celebrating each student’s achievement in the first graduating class of Quincy Innovation Academy.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com